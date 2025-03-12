Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Priyanka Chopra is like us because she too can't believe Tinka Tinka is now 20 years old!

BySamarth Goyal
Mar 12, 2025 04:34 PM IST

The 42-year-old actor recently took to Instagram to celebrate 20 years of Karam (2005), revisiting its most iconic song, Tinka Tinka.

Time flies, and actor-filmmaker Priyanka Chopra is feeling it too! The global star took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as her 2005 film Karam marked its 20th anniversary. Sharing her love for the film’s iconic song Tinka Tinka, Priyanka posted a clip of the track on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Wow, I can’t believe it’s been 20 years…”

PRiyanka Chopra took to Instagram as the song Tinka Tinka completes 20 years
PRiyanka Chopra took to Instagram as the song Tinka Tinka completes 20 years

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating 20 years of Tinka Tinka
Priyanka Chopra is celebrating 20 years of Tinka Tinka

Sung by Alisha Chinai and composed by Vishal-Shekhar, Tinka Tinka remains a cult favorite, despite Karam, directed by Sanjay F. Gupta, receiving mixed reviews.

On the work front, Priyanka recently delighted fans by sharing glimpses of her time in India. She posted photos and videos from Odisha, where she reportedly visited the set of SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated SSMB 29. While she hasn’t revealed any details about the film, her presence has fueled speculation. She also shared clips from Kotpad on her way to Koraput, capturing scenic landscapes and local culture.

In January, Priyanka arrived in India with her daughter, Malti Marie. After a brief shoot schedule in Hyderabad, she headed to Mumbai to celebrate her brother Siddharth’s wedding in February. She actively participated in all the pre-wedding and wedding festivities, with husband Nick Jonas joining her ahead of the big day.

Now, the buzz is that Priyanka has joined the shoot schedule alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in Odisha. While the filmmakers have yet to make an official announcement, her recent updates have only heightened anticipation.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On