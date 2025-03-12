Priyanka Chopra is like us because she too can't believe Tinka Tinka is now 20 years old!

Time flies, and actor-filmmaker Priyanka Chopra is feeling it too! The global star took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as her 2005 film Karam marked its 20th anniversary. Sharing her love for the film’s iconic song Tinka Tinka, Priyanka posted a clip of the track on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Wow, I can’t believe it’s been 20 years…” PRiyanka Chopra took to Instagram as the song Tinka Tinka completes 20 years

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating 20 years of Tinka Tinka

Sung by Alisha Chinai and composed by Vishal-Shekhar, Tinka Tinka remains a cult favorite, despite Karam, directed by Sanjay F. Gupta, receiving mixed reviews.

On the work front, Priyanka recently delighted fans by sharing glimpses of her time in India. She posted photos and videos from Odisha, where she reportedly visited the set of SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated SSMB 29. While she hasn’t revealed any details about the film, her presence has fueled speculation. She also shared clips from Kotpad on her way to Koraput, capturing scenic landscapes and local culture.

In January, Priyanka arrived in India with her daughter, Malti Marie. After a brief shoot schedule in Hyderabad, she headed to Mumbai to celebrate her brother Siddharth’s wedding in February. She actively participated in all the pre-wedding and wedding festivities, with husband Nick Jonas joining her ahead of the big day.

Now, the buzz is that Priyanka has joined the shoot schedule alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in Odisha. While the filmmakers have yet to make an official announcement, her recent updates have only heightened anticipation.