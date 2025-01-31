Priyanka Chopra remembers walking out of a film after director told her stylist: ‘Should be able to see her panties’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is undoubtedly one of the most adored, successful and bankable stars of the country. After making a name for herself in the Hindi film industry, she shifted base to the West and soon emerged as a global icon with her hard work and acting skills. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the OG Desi Girl to make her Bollywood comeback with SS Rajamouli’s next. She truly has come a long way over the years. But the actor has seen her fair share of struggles along the journey. For instance, one of her early ‘dehumanising’ encounters with a filmmaker left her heartbroken when she was barely 19. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

During the Forbes Power Women’s Summit, Priyanka remembered the incident. At the beginning of her career, while shooting for a film at the age of 19, she went up to the director and asked him if he would speak to her stylist in order to explain what the film demands in terms of her costume and looks. Priyanka recalled, “He picks up the phone and goes, ‘Listen, people are going to come into the movies to watch her when she shows her panties. So it needs to be really short so that I can see her panties. You know those people sitting up front? They should be able to see her panties.’ And he said it like four times. And it’s not even pretty in Hindi. It’s worse.”

She was shocked beyond words. On returning home, Priyanka told her mother that she can’t even look at the filmmaker’s face anymore. She remembered saying, “If that’s what he thinks of me, if that’s how small I am, there’s no space for growth.” PeeCee then decided to walk out of the film and has till date never collaborated with the director.

Sadly, not everybody is as strong willed as Priyanka Chopra. Young actors who are just starting out can learn so much from the Desi Girl!