Project Hail Mary early reviews: Is Ryan Gosling’s new film worth the hype? Here's what the internet thinks

There’s a new Ryan Gosling film in theatres—and no, it’s not a rom-com. Project Hail Mary is here, and early reactions suggest it might just be one of his most exciting projects yet.

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film sees Ryan step into the role of Ryland Grace, a middle school science teacher with a background in molecular biology who wakes up alone on a spaceship with no memory of how he got there. What follows is a high-stakes, science-heavy journey with flashes of humour that keep things engaging. Ryan himself has acknowledged, to BBC, that there is “dense science” in the film, but adds that the overarching “humour helps move [it] along”.

Netizens' review If early reviews are anything to go by, audiences are fully on board. The film has debuted at an impressive 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, and social media reactions are pouring in. One user wrote, “Another sci-fi win for Gosling. First Blade Runner 2049, now this? The man just knows how to pick a script. 95% is insane!” Another added, “Project Hail Mary was a solid film that is going to be unfairly compared to Interstellar for the rest of time.”

There’s more praise where that came from: “Project Hail Mary.. What a damn movie,” wrote one viewer, while another shared, “PROJECT HAIL MARY is a very entertaining time at the movies and Gosling solidifies for once and for all that he can open and lead a blockbuster.” Perhaps the most telling reaction? “project hail mary was so good i have a strong will to live for the next month or two.”

So, should you watch it? If you’re in the mood for a gripping sci-fi story that balances big ideas with entertainment—and a Gosling performance that’s clearly striking a chord, check it out in theatres on March 26.