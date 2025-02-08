Propose Day: The Notebook to Love Actually, sob to these odd ball but beautiful on-screen proposals today

It's Propose Day! Now whether you squirmed at that or had a little chuckle to yourself, we have a list that is perfect for whatever situation(ship or not?) you may find yourself in for this year's Valentines week. Single, taken, complicated, lovestruck or lovelorn — no matter the vibe, it never hurts to remind yourself that love isn't easy and finding your perfect someone is as unique an experience as it will ever be. So, we bring to you some pretty iconic movie proposal scenes which are endearing for just how atypical they are. Have your tissue box ready! Propose Day 2025: These odd ball on-screen proposals will prove why finding the love of your life HAS to be a unique journey

When Harry Met Sally

Everything doesn't need to be about a picturesque location, popping champagne bottles and a shower of rose petals. Sometimes, it's about being in a room full of people but only wanting to feel the company of that one special someone. When Harry Met Sally (1989) is iconic enough as it is but what hit's harder this week is the idea that your special someone may already be in front of you. It's just about changing perspective. Harry (Billy Crystal) delivers a simple but hard-hitting proposal to his longtime best friend Sally (Meg Ryan) right as the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve and the line "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want that the rest of your life to start as soon as possible", feels like it will ring in our ears forever.

Say Anything

Easily one of the most iconic scenes from the teen rom-com scene, John Cusack's Lloyd, holding up a boombox outside of Ione Syke's Diane's window to win her back, is giving an 80s update (and honestly now evergreen) to the whole Romeo Juliet saga, except that this one doesn't end in tragedy. The boombox scene from Say Anything (1989) one of those movie moments which are so unique, and thus so replicated, that they almost lose their authenticity. But then again, there's nothing quite like the original.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

When you know you know. And that's what Tula and Ian's beautiful little, bumps-ridden love story in My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) captures. The film actually perfectly translates how for a few, the wait may be long, but kissing a bunch of frogs to land your prince charming, doesn't have to be the precedent. Just laying in bed, with Ian's head resting on Toula's belly as the 'yes' clicks for both of them will melt your heart. Oh to have a love that simple!

Love Actually

Love Actually (2003) couldn't possibly be a more airtight perfect film. And while the Hugh Grant strain may have totally stolen the spotlight, there's much to say about Jamie's (played by Colin Firth) quiet, near-wordless romance with a little bit of broken Portuguese thrown in here and there, with Aurelia. Not only does he painstakingly track her down, but does his absolute best to convey his feelings in whatever little lingual connect they can find as the town looks on. We're fluttering our eyes just thinking about it.

The Notebook

"If you're a bird, I'm a bird". Sometimes, you just need someone to match your crazy. And that's exactly what Allie and Noah have going on in the iconic beyond words The Notebook (2004). As if Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling's searing chemistry on-screen against a beautifully painful plotline wasn't enough, what leads to their reunion after years of being kept apart, is literally a fight with them almost at each other's throats. Sigh.

Which is your most favourite on-screen proposal of all time?