Punjab Kings' cheeky reply to Salman Khan's old tweet regarding Preity Zinta goes viral; Fans say bring him to the final

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's decade-old tweet has found new life online after Punjab Kings (PBKS) clinched a dramatic win over Mumbai Indians to enter their first IPL final in 11 years. Back in 2014, Salman had tweeted, "Zinta's team won kya?"—a simple question directed at Preity Zinta’s franchise, Punjab Kings, co-owned by the actor herself. On Sunday night, PBKS gave a definitive answer—yes, they did. An old tweet of Salman Khan enquiring about Preity Zinta's PBKS has gone viral

The franchise's cheeky response to the resurrected tweet—“See you in the final bhai”—sent social media into a frenzy. Fans flooded the comments with excitement, with many calling for Salman to attend the final. “Bring him to the final,” one user wrote. “You guys need to bring BHAI to the IPL FINAL,” echoed another. “Iss tweet ko Final jeetne ke baad bhi repost karna banta hai,” a fan quipped, summing up the nostalgia and emotion surrounding the viral moment.

While the tweet was making waves online, PBKS was making a statement on the field. In a rain-delayed, high-stakes Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League, held in Ahmedabad, skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a blistering 87* off 41 balls to help Punjab chase down a daunting 204-run target against Mumbai Indians. His innings, studded with eight towering sixes, sealed a five-wicket victory and ended the team’s long-standing final drought.

Even after the win, Shreyas appeared to be in game mode until he was spotted embracing co-owner Preity on the field. The celebratory hug became an emotional highlight for fans, many of whom credited her unwavering support over the years.

With their finals berth confirmed, Punjab Kings are now set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru—another team chasing their maiden IPL title. But off the pitch, the real winner might just be PBKS’s social media admin, who turned a vintage Salman Khan tweet into the mood of the tournament.