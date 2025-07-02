R Madhavan on Rocketry: The Nambi Effect completing three years of its release: We wanted to change Google's algorithm..

Three years ago, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect blasted its way into Indian cinema, with reviews praising the way the biopic was made. It also garnered attention for the portrayal of aerospace scientist Nambi Narayanan by actor R Madhavan. R Madhavan

As the film completed a year of it's release yesterday on July 1, Madhavan was ecstatic and reminisced the making, “When I started writing the story of Rocketry in 2016 and 17, whenever I Googled Nambi Narayanan, it used to spit out the ISRO spy case or the Maldivian woman affair or something negative about Nambi sir. And while writing the script, I told Vijay, my producer, that, ‘you know what, we should make a movie that will change the algorithm on Google to spit out more the right facts about Nambi Sir’. Basically I wanted to change the algorithm about how sir was being perceived by Google- and we have managed to do that. It's been three years since then, can't believe how the time flew.”

It was therefore a deeply personal project for Madhavan, who also turned director with Rocketry. He produced the film too. His decision to take creative and narrative ownership has redefined his legacy. It brought the overdue recognition to Nambi Narayanan's immense contributions to India’s space program.

Released in multiple languages and celebrated globally, the film struck a chord for its sincerity, emotional depth, and purpose. Its impact was acknowledged when Rocketry was honoured with the National Award for Best Feature Film at the 69th National Film Awards.

Currently, Madhavan is gearing up for the release of his film Aap Jaia Koi. He also played a pivotal role in the recent Kesari Chapter 2, which fetched him appreciation.