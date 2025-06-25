Aap Jaisa Koi trailer has fans loving Fatima Sana Shaikh, R Madhavan's fresh pairing: ‘Maddy in romance can't go wrong’

Is Bollywood slowly reigniting the rom-com genre? With Param Sundari, Metro… In Dino and Saiyaara, fans on social media are happy that the rom-com genre is having a moment. On Wednesday, Netflix India dropped the trailer of their upcoming release, Aap Jaisa Koi, starring R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Fans gave a thumbs up to the fresh pairing and the themes of gender roles in a modern-era relationship. Fatima Sana Shaikh and R Madhavan feature in Aap Jaisa Koi.

Aap Jaisa Koi trailer

The trailer begins with Madhavan's Shrirenu meeting Fatima's Madhu Bose on a coffee date. Their first impressions go well, and they give their bond some time to see whether the relationship can lead to marriage. However, Shritenu's family has some objections to Madhu's lifestyle, given their orthodox background. “Sab kuch allow karenge lekin limit mein (We will allow everything but within limits),” is how Shritenu states his point, to which Madhu asks, “Why should you decide my limit?” They decide to cancel their wedding as more issues arise.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “R Madhavan Shrirenu is Manu from Tanu Weds Manu Reborn... He is back with his best character.” A second fan noted, “R Madhavan is so underrated, can never go wrong in a romance with him in the lead.” Another fan said, “Such a good message but people will never understand it… well I'm loving my city's beauty Kolkata.”

A comment read, “We know what will be the ending but still I gotta admit cinematography looks wonderful.” “Re-igniting old Madhavan and the charm of his romantic movies, can't wait to see this one,” read a second comment. A comment also read, “I love it when Bollywood does a good rom-com, hope this is one of them.”

Aap Jaisa Koi is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment. The film also stars Ayesha Raza, Manish Chaudhari, and Namit Das in supporting roles. It will premiere on July 11.