Radhika Apte on the influence of international recognition on Indian audience: Regular public doesn't care

Radhika Apte-starrer Sister Midnight released in India last month after making waves internationally, which includes a nod at BAFTA awards and a screening at Cannes Film Festival. The film had a limited release in India and managed to garner good reviews, but the box office collections weren’t as impressive. Radhika Apte(Photo: Instagram)

Ask her if international acclaim impacts a film's performance in India and Radhika Apte shrugs it off saying, “The regular public, I don't know how much of them care about what Cannes or BAFTA is. And rightly so. They don't need to care about anything they don't want to care about. I don't think they would perceive a film in a certain way due to it.”

However, she adds that the industry does get influenced by it: “The film fraternity or certain people who watch world cinema or are interested in international cinema, would definitely experience an impact. But the audiences of the regional or Hindi language, they might not actually know much.”

The Indian promotions of the film marked Radhika’s first work commitment post embracing motherhood. Ask her how is it different from her pre-motherhood work life and she says, “In the pre-period, I had so much time and I could make myself available at any point. But the post journey has been hard because I have not been able to attend everything. I couldn't attend Cannes, the New York and LA promotions because I have a very small baby and I didn't want to travel all the time. That's the only difference actually. Otherwise, there has not been any other change.”

She is also quite proud of the work she has done in the film: “It's a story about a small-town misfit who becomes an accident outlaw. It's one of the rare times when I've been really thrown out of my comfort zone. Normally, I approach a character with intellectual dissecting. But here we quite de-intellectualised the whole process. It's more about instinct than thoughts and it was fantastic to work like that,” she ends.