Radhikka Madan: It’s weird that certain male actors get fixed working hours, but female actors don’t

Radhikka Madan is the latest celeb voice to join the debate around working hours in the film industry. Having worked on a number of films over the years such as Angrezi Medium, Pataakha, Shiddat and Sarfira, she confesses there’s a difference in how male and female actors are able to set a certain working time. Radhikka Madan

“I have worked for 12-14 hours, but I have also seen work be achieved in eight hours for certain actors. Kaam utna hi hota hai, voh unn hours mein hi nikaal lete hain. Project ban bhi jaata hai, movie hit bhi ho jaati hai. I have seen how it works because people then are focused and prepped ki uss din yeh shot lena hai, sirf eight hours hain. If that would not have happened, I would have said maybe itne hours mein kaam nahi ho paata hai,” says the 30-year-old, who will be seen next in Subedaar alongside Anil Kapoor.

The discussion began ever since reports trickled in about Deepika Padukone demanding eight working hours for the film Spirit directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The collaboration eventually did not materialise. Ever since, many actors such as Ajay Devgn, Pankaj Tripathi, Rana Daggubati and more have voiced their opinion on the same.

Radhika adds, “If women are speaking out for that balance, and demanding a similar thing, it’s not new. If the reasons are understood by both the parties, and respect is there, it can be worked out. It is really weird when certain male actors are given that privilege and women are not.”

Burnout, which means both physical and mental exhaustion from doing something for longer hours, is also a reality for actors. Extended working hours contribute to it. Radhika says, “I have experienced it, a lot of times. A few years ago, I was working in seven projects in a single year. I went into depression, I was really drained and took baggage of all my characters. I had to seek help. Burnout is real, I just want equality in the industry and no special treatment given to certain male actors.”