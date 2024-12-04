Raftaar responds to MTV Hustle controversy after blocking comedian Rohan Cariappa’s YouTube: Have to meet in the middle

In the wake of a major controversy surrounding MTV Hustle, rapper and judge Raftaar has released a video addressing the ongoing social media uproar. The reality music show is facing severe backlash after claims surfaced that the channel played a role in shutting down comedian Rohan Cariappa’s YouTube channel, allegedly in retaliation for jokes made about the show. On Tuesday rapper Raftaar released a video via Instagram, addressing the controversy around MTV Hustle and comedian Rohan Cariappa

"We only have love. This is a whole community. We will stand with the community. Don’t worry my brother, Rohan. I want to request MTV Hustle—please be calm, let’s meet in the middle and let’s make it happen. Keep calm and be patient," Raftaar said in his video message. "There are several kids who write songs within 4-5 days on this show, and people are forgetting all the great work and artists here. We cannot forget them. We will find a solution. It's that simple," he said in the video.

What's the controversy about?

For the uninitiated, Raftaar’s comments come after the hashtag #ShameOnMTVHUSTLE began trending on social media earlier this week, following allegations that MTV Hustle had attempted to silence the comedian after he mocked the show in his videos. Cariappa, known for his satirical take on the hip-hop reality series, took to Instagram on Sunday to share his dismay.

He posted screen recordings revealing "50 plus strikes" against his YouTube channel, accompanied by the warning that his channel would be shut down by the 7th. "Killswitch aur Danish ke baad mera bhi elimination ho raha hai," he wrote, hinting that his elimination was a result of his critical videos about the show. Danish and Killswitch are two other contestants from the current season of MTV Hustle.

The post quickly ignited a firestorm online, with fans and social media users rallying behind Cariappa. Many expressed their outrage, accusing MTV Hustle of using its influence to suppress voices critical of the show. The hashtag #ShameOnMTVHUSTLE began trending as users took to Twitter and Instagram to demand answers and support Cariappa.

About the show MTV Hustle

MTV Hustle, a prominent Indian rap and hip-hop reality show, has faced similar controversies in the past. The show returned for its fourth season, and despite the recent drama, it continues to showcase rap battles and talent from across the country. Raftaar, alongside fellow judges Badshah and Ikka, has been part of the current season's judging panel. The show, which features performances from emerging artists, has drawn attention for its raw, competitive nature and the vibrant community it fosters within the Indian music industry.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how MTV Hustle will respond to the controversy. However, Raftaar’s call for calm and collaboration may serve as a step towards resolving the tension and restoring the focus on the music and artistry that the show aims to promote.