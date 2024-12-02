ShameOnMTVHUSTLE trends after MTV allegedly shuts down comedian's YouTube channel over a joke about show

The makers of the music reality show MTV Hustle have found themself in soup with #ShameOnMTVHUSTLE trending on social media. It comes after claims that the channel is putting its force behind shutting down a YouTube channel of a comedian after a joke on the show. Also read: Rapper King says Indians only criticise desi artists: ‘Ghar ki murgi daal barabar…’ MTV Hustle is a reality show focused on Indian rap and hip-hop.

Hitting a rough note

The #ShameOnMTVHUSTLE trend surfaced on Monday with several users coming together to support comedian Rohan Cariappa. It all started when Rohan took to his Instagram Stories to claim that his YouTube channel was getting shut.

“50 plus strikes,” he wrote in one story along with a screen recording of the strikes on his videos about the show. In another story, he wrote, “The channel shuts down on the 7th ... Killswitch aur Danish ke baad mera bhi elimination ho raha hai (I have been eliminated after Killswitch and Danish).” Danish and Killswitch were contestants of the show.

Rohan's Insta story.

It is being said that Rohan criticised the show through his videos.

Outrage on social media

After his posts on Instagram, a controversy erupted on social media, with the hashtag #ShameOnMTVHUSTLE gaining momentum. The outrage stemmed from allegations that MTV shut down the YouTube channel of a comedian over a joke made about the show.

Fans and supporters of the comedian have taken to social media to express their discontent, with many calling out MTV for its alleged actions.

“MTV has given more than 50 strikes to Rohan Cariappa’s YouTube channel and his channel is being terminated - just because the makers couldn’t handle some honest criticism! Shame on MTV,” read one tweet, with another writing, “MTV Hustle tried to take down Rohan Cariappa's YouTube channel. These companies profit from the culture and then start thinking of themselves as superior. Rohan's contribution to the Desi Hip-Hop is far greater than that of these money makers”.

One user wrote, “Whole dhh community stands with @cariappa_rohan We won't let that fake show destroy Dhh #shameonmtvhustle”.

One user mentioned, “MTV Hustle is playing cheap games now. They've started sending bots. You run a hip-hop show, but you're doing things that go against the spirit of hip-hop. This will not be tolerated", with one user mentioning, “@cariappa_rohan's videos ASAP! #ShameonMTVHustle This is so sad #ShameonMTVHustle They don't even know how much his channel has contributed to the hip-hop scene in India”.

There was one comment which condemned the gesture of silencing the “criticism by undermining them will only result in more harm for your show”. “The DHH community deserves better, @cariappa_rohan you deserve better. Silent protest,” read the tweet.

"Stupid of these @MTVIndia pple to think they could just suppress anyone says something & they think they can capture the DHH audience this way? Shameful and stupid act,” shared one user.

Another user called out the channel, writing, “I'm a regular Jio cinema/MTV hustle subscriber and viewer, but after seeing them pulling this shit to a content creator I have decided to cancel my subscription, they have proven that they are culture vultures who are only here for profits. MTV Hustle gave a copyright strikes on @cariappa_rohan,This is unacceptable, shameful and against the DHH community”.

About MTV Hustle

MTV Hustle is a reality show focused on Indian rap and hip-hop. In the show, rappers battle it out to win the title. The rap reality show Hustle is back with its 4th season on MTV. Recently, Badshah joined Raftaar and Ikka in an episode as a special guest. Badshah has previously been a judge on Hustle seasons 2 and 3.