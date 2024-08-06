Rapper King says Indians only criticise desi artists: ‘Ghar ki murgi daal barabar…’

Rapper King recently discussed the global rise of Indian artists. He emphasised that Indians are too quick to criticise desi singers due to the influence of Western culture. In a recent interview with Zoom TV, King stated that Indians do not fully appreciate artists from their own country. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh makes Jimmy Fallon dance in his seat with Punjabi bops. Video out now) Indian rapper King said that local artists are often undervalued in India.

King says local artists are undervalued in India

King while speaking about local talent being undervalued in India opined, “People turn up for all those artists with whom they connect from the heart and not numbers. Ghar ki murgi daal barabar hoti hai logon k liye. We are so driven by western culture that we think they are best at everything. There's a perception that Western artists are inherently superior, which leads to local talent being undervalued. We only criticise our own people, not always but most of the time. We criticise our artists for every small mistake but do not appreciate them enough when they do something good."

He further said, “Look at what Diljit Dosanjh is doing and how he is representing us globally. Karan Aujla is doing his India tour now and 100,000 tickets were sold out in Delhi within 48 hours. So yeah, people are turning up for those they connect with from the heart.”

About King aka Arpan Kumar Chandel

King aka Arpan Kumar Chandel is a rapper and songwriter from India. He is also known as King Rocco. In 2019, King was one of five finalists on the MTV reality show MTV Hustle. His professional career started in 2019 with the premiere of the musical show MTV Hustle. He performed for Raftaar Raja Kumari and Nucleya in this series. King wanted to be a rapper since he was eight-years-old. He also has his own YouTube channel in which he keeps updating his fans with his new songs.

King is currently collaborating with Rapper MC Stan for a new song.