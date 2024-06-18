Diljit Dosanjh makes Jimmy Fallon dance in his seat with Punjabi bops. Video out now

Diljit Dosanjh became only the second Indian artiste to feature on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night. He busted some cool bhangra moves on stage as he sang his hit songs GOAT and Born to Shine. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh teaches Jimmy Fallon ‘Sat Sri Akal’ ahead of show debut; here's how Priyanka Chopra reacted) Jimmy Fallon couldn't help but groove to Diljit Dosanjh's songs on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Punjabi aagae oye!

Dressed in his Coachella outfit--white kurta and pyjama with a white pagri and black vest, Diljit took over the stage with great swag. He sang his hit songs live as the audience grooved along. Even host Jimmy Fallon could be spotted grooving in his seat. The audience gave Diljit a standing ovation after the performance and Jimmy called him ‘wow’.

Watch the full performance here:

BTS fun with Diljit and Fallon

One of the videos captures the amusing moment when Dosanjh tries to teach Fallon the Punjabi language. The musician starts by making Fallon say his iconic catchphrase, "Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye."

Dosanjh then introduces the host to the Punjabi greeting "Sat Sri Akal," which Fallon manages to say gracefully. The caption accompanying the video reads, "Sat Sri Akal! @diljitdosanjh," further adding to the excitement surrounding the upcoming show. Priyanka Chopra, the only other Indian to appear on the show, commented on the video, writing, "It's the Oye for me."

Another video shared by the official Instagram handle of the show showcases a stylish glove swap between Dosanjh and Fallon. Dosanjh who typically wears black gloves during performances was surprised by Fallon bringing him a custom white glove featuring the show's logo, leading to an exchange with Dosanjh's black glove.

The caption of the video reads, “Backstage glove swap with @diljitdosanjh! #DiljitOnFallon #FallonTonight.” On Monday, Dosanjh offered fans a glimpse into the studio of 'The Tonight Show' by sharing a series of photos with the caption, "The Tonight Show @fallontonight @jimmyfallon @nbc Sound Check Done."

Diljit is currently on the Dil-luminati Tour. He will be seen next in Jatt and Juliet.