Raid 2 actor Brijendra Kala turns writer with Pankaj Tripathi starrer, calls for less ‘star interference’ in Bollywood

Actor Brijendra Kala has turned writer with his first commercial film, Pariwarik ManuRanjan, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari, and he reveals that this is a result of a four-decade-long process of honing his craft.

A protégé of the legendary writer Achala Nagar, whom he calls his “soul guru,” he says, “I assisted her in writing on many of her films, and she even paid me. I even used to live in her home.”

The actor reveals that filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar gave him a line to develop a story for the family entertainer, and he also features in it.

Brijendra shares that he started writing in his radio and theatre days. “In the late ’80s, I adapted Hari Shankar Parsai’s story Matadin Chaand Par into a play where I acted and directed it,” he informs., adding that he also penned a TV script (Banwre Ne Khilaya Phool for Star Bestseller) for actor-filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, wrote episodes for Ektaa R Kapoor’s Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, scripted some portions of Kill Dill (2012) and the 2020 film Sab Kushal Mangal.

As a writer, he feels that “content is very important but writers don’t get the respect they deserve.” He says, “There should be less interference – from big stars and commercial forces. A great thing has happened is that makers are shooting in original outdoor locations.”

So, is direction up next for him? “I have been in discussions for new concepts, and after this more stories will happen. Also, I would like to direct something and show a world from my perspective. With God’s grace, after becoming a part of successful big films like Raid 2 and Sitaare Zameen Par, it has given me the power to choose the best work. Leading makers are making (date) adjustments for me. A lot of films will be released soon. So, acting ki dukan badiya chal raha hai,” he responds.

He will be seen in Sarvagun Sampann, Rumi Ki Sharafat, a film with Ayushmaan Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan and next he will shoot for Dhamal 4.