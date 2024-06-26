 Raj Kundra's lawyer reacts to Pune man being scammed of ₹25 lakhs in his client's name - Hindustan Times
Raj Kundra's lawyer reacts to Pune man being scammed of 25 lakhs in his client's name

ByRishabh Suri
Jun 26, 2024 03:14 PM IST

Businessman Raj Kundra's lawyer Prashant Patil reacts on the former's behalf as a scam takes place in his name.

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband, businessman Raj Kundra's name is being used in fraud cases. According to reports, a 73-year-old man was scammed by a caller claiming to be an Uttar Pradesh police officer. The caller alleged that the man was involved in the ‘Raj Kundra money laundering fraud’, and got him to pay 25 lakhs. He later realised what was up, and filed an FIR at the Cyber Crime station in Pune.

Businessman Raj Kundra
Businessman Raj Kundra

Kundra's lawyer Prashant Patil says, “There are reports in public domain about certain alleged cyber crime scamsters using my client Raj Kundra’s so called ongoing investigation. These Cyber criminals are duping people posing themselves as police officers from other states of India . My client makes a public appeal that any innocent person who has been scammed by such fake imposters should immediately report to the crime branch and file a criminal complaint against such imposters. It’s upon the Law enforcement agencies to immediately take cognisance of such cyber crimes and immediately arrest such individuals who are allegedly responsible for this scam.”

