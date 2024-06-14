Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra face 90 lakh fraud allegations, court orders police probe

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are in fresh trouble after a Mumbai court directed police to probe a complaint against the duo in an alleged fraud case. The tinsel town couple is accused of defrauding an investor in a gold scheme.



According to a PTI report, additional sessions judge NP Mehta noted that ‘prima facie cognizable offence is made out’ against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty, the company founded by them i.e Satyug Gold Private Limited as well as two directors and an employee of the firm.



ALSO READ: ₹6,600cr Ponzi scam: ED to attach assets worth ₹150 crore of Raj Kundra



As per the report, the court has directed the Bandra Kurla Complex police station to probe the charges made in the complaint filed by one Prithviraj Kothari, the managing director of Riddhi Siddhi Bullions.



The court has asked the police to register a first information report (FIR) against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating and criminal breach of trust. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.

Charges against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

In the complaint, Prithviraj Kothari has claimed that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in 2014 launched a scheme under which anyone willing to invest would be required make a complete payment of gold at a discounted rate upfront at the time of application.



Kothari said an agreed quantity of gold would be delivered on the maturity date. As a result, he invested ₹90,38,600 under a five-year-plan on the assurance that he would get 5,000 grams of 24-carat gold on April 2, 2019.



Kothari alleged that the promised amount of gold was never delivered to him on the maturity date and even after it, PTI reported.



Calling it an ‘an utterly bogus scheme', the Kothari accused the duo of having conspired and in connivance with each other and committing offence.