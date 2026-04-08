Raj Shivaji-Ek Din to Naagzilla-Maatrubhumi: Bollywood box office clashes 2026

The Bollywood release calendar 2026 boasts some highly anticipated films, but also some high-octane clashes at the box office, expected to get the cash registers ringing. Here’s a dekko Box office clashes in 2026 Raja Shivaji-Ek Din (May 1)

Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious project on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Raja Shivaji, sees him take on the role of the Marathi warrior king, as well as the director’s hat. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan. It will arrive in theatres alongside Junaid Khan starrer Ek Din, which marks South actor Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut.

Chand Mera Dil-Bandar-Tera Yaar Hoon Main (May 22)

In a three-way clash, Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer romantic drama Chand Mera Dil will fight it out with Anurag Kashyap’s critically acclaimed Bandar, which has done rounds internationally at film festivals, as well as the debut vehicle of filmmaker Indra Kumar’s son Aman Indra Kumar, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, co-starring Akanksha Sharma and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. . Main Vaapas Aaunga-Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (June 12)

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s epic romance Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah will open in theatres on the same day as Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde-starrer romcom Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The latter marks the directorial return of David Dhawan after the 2017 film Judwaa 2.

Naagzilla- Maatrubhumi (Independence Day)

Actor Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, earlier titled Battle Of Galwan, went through a title change recently, and while the makers haven’t yet announced an official release date, it is rumoured to be arriving in theatres this Independence Day. In that case, it will clash with Kartik Aaryan’s supernatural comedy Naagzilla, which had blocked the release date quite early on.

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2- Vvan (August 28)