Rajinikanth's Coolie proves he's still got it at the age of 74, but the nostalgia cannot mask this mess of a film

It is a delight when a superstar meets a script worthy of their aura- it leads to magic. Think Jawan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dangal, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Equally, it is a letdown when the aura is on point but the script is too tangled in itself to notice what it has in hand. Coolie falls into the latter category. Rajinikanth in Coolie.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film opens with a tribute to Thalaivar’s 50 years in cinema. It sets you up for the ride you hope this will be. If there is one thing the southern industry does brilliantly, it is knowing how to celebrate its stars. Coolie aims to be an unabashed homage, evoking nostalgia for the Rajinikanth audiences first fell in love with.

The problem is that Coolie is far from perfect, even as a tribute. It gets caught up in its own excesses.

The story follows Deva, a man with a mysterious past, devastated by the death of his close friend Rajasekar (Sathyaraj). Rajasekar’s daughter Preethi (Shruti Haasan) dislikes Deva and makes no effort to hide it... until he tells her the death was not natural. Their search for the truth takes them through organ transplants, smuggling, gangsters, a rogue cop, and so many detours you start to wonder what the filmmaker really wanted to say.

The first half is salvaged only by Rajini’s sheer presence. The pacing falters, and nothing compels you to look forward to the next scene. Films like this should brim with elevation moments such as a mega action block, an emotional high, or a nail-biting cliffhanger. Coolie fumbles badly here. Side tracks involving Nagarjuna and Souvin Shahir drag the runtime further.

It is only in the final hour that the film lets Rajini shine, effortless in his dialogue delivery and action. Lokesh uses flashbacks smartly, with sharp VFX recreating the Rajinikanth of the 80s and 90s, complete with an old-film reel effect that instantly transports you.

At 74, Rajinikanth still has it. His screen presence remains unmatched, and VFX ensures stars of his generation can keep working for years to come.

Shruti Haasan’s character, however, will test your patience, more inclined to weep than take charge of her situation.

The rest of the cast does what they can, though no one truly stands out. As for Aamir Khan’s cameo, it was not a surprise, since he had already confirmed it himself before the release. Whatever happened to keeping cameos under wraps so audiences could cheer their hearts out when the star walks in?

Overall, Coolie might work for die-hard Rajini fans who will take any chance to watch him on the big screen, but for everyone else, the nostalgia cannot mask the mess.