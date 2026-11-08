The Festival of Lights has always been a special time for actor Rakul Preet Singh, though the things she looks forward to have changed over the years. While her childhood memories include bursting crackers and playing with friends, today, she enjoys lighting up her home, spending time with loved ones and indulging in good food. Marriage to actor Jackky Bhagnani has also brought new traditions into her Diwali celebrations. Rakul Preet Singh: Diwali is about creating memories with family, not bursting crackers

“Diwali has always been one of my favourite festivals. I love how the house is lit up, how you meet your friends and family, enjoy great food, dance and celebrate this beautiful festival of love and light. As kids, what used to be very exciting was bursting crackers, but that was when we were really little and, of course, that stopped eventually,” she shares, adding, “The childhood tradition I still look forward to is lighting up the house. Lighting diyas, candles and putting up lights just makes me feel so good.”

The preparations at home begin with cleaning and decorating, with rangoli-making also remaining a part of her festive routine. “Diwali preparation at our home definitely starts with the first cleanliness round, cleaning the entire house. Then, by decorating it. I used to make rangolis and still like doing that, depending on whether I am home or travelling,” she says.

Marriage has also introduced her to customs followed at her in-laws’ home, particularly the family puja. “My mother-in-law is amazing with pujas, and I have learnt a lot from her and understood how everything works. We haven’t necessarily started a new tradition of our own, but we like doing the Diwali puja together as a family. That is something I have newly learnt. Both Jackky and I love lighting diyas, and he is very much a part of that too,” says Rakul.

Food, meanwhile, remains an integral part of the festivities. “There is no one favourite sweet. What happens around Diwali is that you visit so many places and celebrate with so many people. The entire week of festivities leads to a lot of indulgence in different kinds of sweets, halwas and food. That is one of the reasons I love this phase of Diwali because it is just filled with amazing food,” she says.

Balancing the festive indulgence with her fitness routine, however, takes some planning. “It is probably the toughest time of the year to have a balance in your meals and nutrition. But I try my best and pick out two or three days when I will indulge and enjoy myself. In Mumbai, Diwali continues for about 10 days, with different parties, industry gatherings, friends and family. One trick Jackky and I follow is that we finish dinner before heading to these parties. We then end up snacking rather than eating a very heavy meal. But we never take a complete break from our routine because then it is tougher to bounce back,” she explains.

While Bollywood’s Diwali parties often involve card games, Rakul admits she doesn’t know how to play cards. She enjoys hosting friends whenever her schedule allows and considers dressing up another highlight of the festivities, usually planning her outfits two or three days in advance.

For her, festivals are also an opportunity to prioritise relationships despite demanding work schedules. “I try to celebrate festivals with family and friends because I feel you need to keep that time for yourself to work on your relationships and bond with your people. I think it is extremely important,” she says.

She is also conscious of the environmental concerns surrounding Diwali and has stopped bursting crackers as she has grown older. “I personally do not burst crackers. Of course, I did it as a kid, but as I grew older, I stopped. A festival is more about creating memories with your family and friends than bursting crackers,” she says.

Looking ahead, Rakul is hoping for a milestone moment professionally with Ramayana. “My wish is that Ramayana reaches a new benchmark in Indian cinema and creates an absolutely new space for a lot of people to experiment and for India to go global. Personally, I just wish for the well-being of my loved ones and myself. Nothing more than that really matters,” she signs off.

Bombastic Rapid Fire ft. Rakul Preet Singh

* One Diwali sweet you can never resist? Sweets I can resist, food I can’t.

* Rangoli or lighting diyas? Lighting diyas.

* One song that defines your Diwali vibes? My song keeps changing every year.

* One person you absolutely have to celebrate Diwali with? Of course, my family.

* Fondest memory related to Diwali? It is really difficult to encapsulate so many memories and find one. Diwali has always been a very, very special festival.

* Saree or lehenga for Diwali? Either, whichever is lighter.

* Hosting a Diwali party or attending one? Hosting a Diwali party.

* One word to describe your perfect Diwali? Great food, great company, friends and family. That’s all!