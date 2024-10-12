Ram Charan’s adorable gift to Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha will melt your heart; check it out

In a recent interview about her upcoming film Jigra, Alia opened up about her bond with her RRR (2022) co-stars, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, sharing a heartwarming story about a special gift Ram Charan gave her daughter, Raha. When asked about her connection with Ram and Jr NTR, Alia explained, “Tarak, Charan and I…we didn’t spend that much time together while working on the film. But during promotions, we spent lord of time. So we became close friends at the time. Whenever Charan is in town (Mumbai)...when Raha was born, it’s a funny story actually.” Alia Bhatt with her daughter, Raha and husband, Ranbir Kapoor

Alia then recounted how, about a month after Raha’s birth, she had gone out for a walk. Upon returning, she was met with an unexpected message: “Somebody came and told me, elephant has come. I was like, elephant has come, what do you mean?” Confused, she said, “I thought they meant a real elephant was at my door! They said, ‘Ram Charan sir sent an elephant for you.’ I figured, well, anything is possible.”

Laughing, she clarified that it wasn’t a live elephant, but a beautifully crafted wooden one. “It was not real; it was a wooden elephant. Very sweetly, he had adopted an elephant in the wild in Raha’s name. And it’s such a beautiful thing, we call the (wooden) elephant Elle. It’s right next to our dining table. Raha sits and plays on it, it’s so thoughtful.”

Netizens think it's adorable

Netizens were quick to express their admiration for Ram Charan’s thoughtful gesture, calling it not only adorable but also deeply meaningful. Adopting an elephant is more than just a symbolic act; it plays a crucial role in wildlife conservation, contributing to the protection of these majestic animals and their natural habitats. “Keeping in mind alia's love for nature and animals he gifted something so ever lasting and unique. Forget how she said. Ram is a great great friend and human being,” said one. “Nice gesture, this has become quite common these days,” said another. “What a cute and thoughtful gift” was one more fan's opinion.

The gesture resonated with netizens who praised its thoughtfulness and symbolic value. In a world where gifts can often feel fleeting, this one stood out for its blend of personal warmth and environmental impact.