'Beast mode activated': The internet is swooning over Ram Charan's bulked up bod for RC16

Earlier this week, Ram Charan took to his social media handles to share a glimpse of himself having kickstarted his all-new, amped up fitness regime for his next big banner project in the works, RC16. The actor is being coach by celebrity trainer Shivohaam, whose list of clientele has included names like Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the past. A bulked up Ram Charan returns to Hyderabad with wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela and daughter Klin Kaara

Though it is too early to see results per se, you can trust the internet to be already swooning over what is to come, especially considering the fact that Ram Charan is incredibly dedicated to his craft and all the extra effort that goes into it (RRR anyone?).

Earlier today, the actor returned to Hyderabad from Bangalore with wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela and their little one, Klin Kaara. Dressed in a casual, black shirt, matching cap, olive pants and dark shades, its safe to say he was serving. His fit definitely accentuated the muscular build he has been working on, enough to catch the internet's fancy and well, it of course needed to be voiced.

On that note, some comments to the tune read: "BEASTU MODEUUU❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥", "Mass look🥵💥 #Rc16 #Gamechanger", "Siham madhiri Vunadu (he is like a lion) 🥵🥵🥵 Bulk Body 🔥🔥🔥 ", "Beast look loading soon #RC16 🔥🔥", "Beast 👹💥🔥" and "Man Of Masses".

What's next for Ram Charan?

After the mammoth success of RRR, Ram Charan saw through one more release in 2022 — Koratala Siva's Acharya. What followed is a lengthy on-screen hiatus even as the actor continued working on the projects in his bag. The hiatus is set to end, come December, as S Shankar's political thriller, Game Changer will finally be seeing through its release after a sustained bout of multiple delays. The film, also starring Kiara Advani, will be hitting theatres on December 20.

Next in line, will be RC16.

Are you excited to see Ram Charan get back in action on-screen?