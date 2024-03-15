Ram Gopal Varma NOT joining politics; ‘not sorry’ for miscommunication

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took the internet by surprise on Thursday as he ‘suddenly’ tweeted about his decision to enter politics. While the story created an uproar online, on Friday, Varma clarified that his tweet has been misunderstood, and he is not entering the political arena at all. Ram Gopal Varma

The filmmaker said that by ‘contesting’ he meant taking part in a short film contest. He added that he wasn’t ‘sorry’ for the miscommunication. Varma tweeted on X, “For all those dumbos who misread this tweet, I meant that I was taking part in a short film CONTEST in which I am submitting my entry which I shot in Pithapuram. No I am not sorry for this miscommunication because I dint even mention the word election and the media jumped into a frenzy of speculation (sic)”.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Ram Gopal Varma tweet clarifying he is not joining politics

The speculations of Varma joining politics arose after it was reported that he will be contesting elections from Pithapuram constituency for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. The filmmaker would have competed against actor Pawan Kalyan, who is also contesting from the same constituency for the Telugu Desam Party-Bharatiya Janata Party-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance.

Taking to twitter (Now X), Varma had said on Thursday, “SUDDEN DECISION..Am HAPPY to inform that I am CONTESTING from PITHAPURAM (sic)”. The choice of words made people speculate that the filmmaker is indeed entering the political field.

Ram Gopal Varma's tweet on Thursday

On the work front, Varma’s last directorial, Telugu film Vyuham created a stir in Andhra Pradhesh as several local leaders had demanded his expulsion from the state. The film centers around the circumstances surrounding the death of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Nara Lokesh, son of N. Chandrababu Naidu, expressed concern that this movie was shot with the intention of tarnishing his father's image.