Ramzan Special | Vivian Dsena: The holy month humbles you, teaches you values

Unlike the elaborate iftar spreads often associated with the season, the actor’s own practice is rooted in simplicity. “Comparatively, my iftars are very light. I break my fast with three dates, a glass of milk and some water, that’s it,” he shares.

Actor Vivian Dsena, who embraced Islam during the holy month of Ramzan in 2019, describes it as a time that reshaped not just his faith, but his outlook on life. He shares, “Ramzan is a month of faith, which teaches you values. It makes you understand what people who cannot afford a meal go through.”



Adding about a personal ritual he looks forward to every year: “There is a date milk that I make at home. I don’t add sugar; just dates, honey, nuts, dry fruits and some fruits. Whenever I am at home, I try to make it and break my fast with it.”

Ramzan, he believes, is a time for resetting habits. “We all have our food habits, like my morning coffee, that we have to stop during this month. So fasting brings a sense of self-discipline. When you are fasting, you are not even drinking water or coffee. Scientifically as well, your body goes into a complete detox mode for 30 days,” explains the 37-year-old.

For Vivian, Ramzan is also a time to reflect on the true meaning of giving. Emphasising the importance of Zakat, the Arabic word for ‘giving to charity.’ The actor shares, “I do charity in my own capacity. It is not to be disclosed or discussed. I believe the act of charity should not be publicised, that is the purpose of it. For me, Zakat is farz (responsibility). He adds, “My five daily prayers are a mandate for me, whether it is Ramzan or not. That commitment does not change.”