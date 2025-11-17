‘Ranbir Kapoor is very pure at heart’: Ramayana actor Ajinkya Deo reveals how RK made him feel comfortable on set

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is undoubtedly one of the most talked about and awaited films of Bollywood at the moment. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, the first part of the film is set to release next year on Diwali. As reported earlier, RK along with his co-stars have apparently made a lot of sacrifices to be a part of this project. Well, Ranbir’s co-star Ajinkya Deo has now opened up about the former’s behaviour on set.

Ajinkya Deo, a well-known name in Hindi and Marathi cinema, will be seen as Sage Vishwamitra, Lord Rama’s mentor, in Ramayana: Part 1 . Talking about his co-star Ranbir Kapoor in a chat with Varinder Chawla’s team, Ajinkya shared, “RK made me feel so comfortable. He used to be... you know what, about him also, he used to say ‘Sir, beautiful shot yaar.’ I mean, I loved it yaar. When somebody gives you that, like he's like, ‘Sir, aap lagte nahi ho yaar, where do you work out and all.’ I said ‘Boss, thank you, thank you RK. Look at you and look at me.’ He said ‘No sir, aapki age tak pata nahi mera kya hone waala hai.’ So I said ‘That's another story of life.’ But he was so, you know... very very pure at heart. No 3,4,5 filters in between.”

Gushing over the human being that Ranbir is, Ajinkya went on to explain, “He (Ranbir) is what he is. And that's what makes him a very... you know all these things work very well onscreen also. There is an immediate direct connect with the audiences. The moment you have these screens in between, which earlier stars had. But then that was the way it was then. But today, it's no filter yaar.”

While Ramayana: Part 1 will release on Diwali 2026, Ramayana: Part 2 will arrive in theatres on Diwali 2027.