Ranbir and Kareena’s cousin Aadar Jain talks about his struggles: ‘Unfortunately, I've not been a product of nepotism’

Following in the footsteps of his superstar grandfather Raj Kapoor and cousins Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain began his journey in Bollywood 8 years ago. After assisting Karan Johar on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), Aadar made his acting debut with the 2017 film Qaidi Band. While the music was lauded by all, the musical drama received mixed reviews. In 2021, Aadar’s second film Hello Charlie got a direct to digital release. It arrived on OTT in the midst of the coronavirus wave in the country. In his 8 year long career, Aadar has been seen in just two films. In a recent interview, the actor has now opened up about his struggles. Kareena Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani, Ranbir Kapoor

In a chat with ETimes, admitting that the gap between his films have been way too long, Aadar Jain shared, “I've not taken those gaps out of choice. It's also been very difficult to get films. Coming from a film family doesn't mean you get work here easily. That's a fact. people talk about nepotism, but I've not got benefits of it. Yes, I am Raj Kapoor's grandson, I am Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, but that doesn't allow me to get 50 films a year or like doing five films and signing brand deals and endorsements nonstop. Unfortunately, in that sense I've not been a product of nepotism.”

Talking about his struggles, Aadar explained that he has auditioned for many projects in the last 8 years and has been rejected several times. Dealing with these rejections has been hard, but Aadar shared that he takes each rejection as a lesson and not a regret. In fact, he draws inspiration from Ranbir’s Animal co-star Bobby Deol, who also faced failure in his career, but picked himself up. Expressing excitement about his next project, Aadar added, “Luckily, I have Dining with the Kapoors coming out so hopefully things will pick up once people see my work. Because work gets you work. Until people see your work, you don't get work.”

Created by Aadar’s brother Armaan Jain, Dining With The Kapoors is an upcoming Netflix show, which will feature Aadar alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor amongst others.