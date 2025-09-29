Ranbir Kapoor reveals how Alia Bhatt-Raha made his birthday perfect; shares update on Animal Park: ‘It’s just crazy’

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor turned 43 years old yesterday on September 28. On this happy occasion, his friends from the industry as well as millions of fans flooded social media with love and blessings. But the sweetest birthday wish was shared by his wife Alia Bhatt, who not only gave us a glimpse of RK’s birthday bash but also unveiled daughter Raha’s gift for her daddy dearest — a handmade card which said: “Happy birthday best papa in the world.” Along with this, Alia wrote, “happy birthday our whole and soul ♥️🌈✨.” Well, Ranbir has now revealed how, apart from this post, Alia and Raha made his birthday ‘perfect’.

For the first time ever, Ranbir Kapoor went live on Instagram to interact with his fans, giving the internet the perfect return gift on his birthday. The actor does not have a personal social media handle, so he used the Instagram account of his brand ARKS. Talking about his birthday celebrations, RK shared, “Well, it's been great. Spent the entire day with Alia and Raha and just done nothing except... Raha made me a promise that she will give me 43 kisses, so I got that and she made me a beautiful card, which really moved me. So yeah, it's been a perfect birthday, and specially now doing this live just makes this like sone pe suhaga.”

That’s not all! Apart from his birthday, Ranbir also shared an update about his much-awaited film Animal Park, a sequel to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 action drama Animal. Answering a fan’s question, RK revealed, “Animal Park kab aa rahi hai? Animal Park should start in 2027. Sandeep has been interacting with me on the idea and the music and the characters and it's just crazy. And I just can't wait to be on set.” The actor further promised that Animal Park can be expected to be ‘bigger, bolder, and more engaging’ than Animal.

Apart from Animal Park, Ranbir has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in his kitty. He will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana next year.