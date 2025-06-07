Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar party with Sitaare Zameen Par cast; Aamir Khan makes vada pav on streets, gets trolled

Aamir Khan has been consistently making headlines since the last few weeks as he promotes his much-awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par. Also starring Genelia Deshmukh, the sports comedy drama is a sequel to his and Darsheel Safary’s 2007 masterpiece Taare Zameen Par. Ahead of the film’s release, Aamir recently hosted a musical evening for the star cast and his close friends. Much to the delight of fans, a video from the same has now gone viral on the internet, featuring special guest and fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor. In the wholesome clip, RK can be seen posing for pictures with Aamir’s co-stars. Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Sachin Tendulkar

Also featuring Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao, this video was shared on social media by Vedant Sharma, who will be seen as Bantu in Sitaare Zameen Par. Along with this sneak peek from the party, Vedant shared, “BRB, still processing the crossover of Sitaare×Ranbir× Kiran Rao🤩❤️.” It is absolutely adorable to watch Ranbir Kapoor hang out with the ‘Sitaares’. In the comment section below, one social media user joked, “Animal Zameen Parr”. Another special guest at the party was the God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar. In a viral video, Sachin steps in and greets Aamir while the guests cheer for him like fans did when he walked onto the field before a match.

While Ranbir and Sachin are receiving love from all across the internet, Aamir is being trolled for another viral video on social media. In this clip, ahead of Sitaare Zameen Par’s release, Aamir can be seen making vada pavs on the street. Trolls are now calling this a part of promotions.

One such social media user claimed, “Ye sab movie release ke pahle ki nautanki. Jab desh mein yudh ka mahol tha to bhaisaab kambal leke so rahe the 😂,” whereas another wrote, “Movie ke promotion ke liye kya kya karna padta hai😂😂😂😂.” A nasty comment read, “With all his recent flops, I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if he started selling vada pav next 😂,” whereas another internet user claimed, “Movie release ke time yeh sab compulsory Krna pdta he 😂.”

Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to arrive in theatres on June 20. How excited are you?