Ranbir Kapoor to join Prabhas in Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film fuels massive cameo buzz

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga finally kicked off his much-discussed project Spirit, starring Prabhas. After weeks of speculation surrounding casting exits, the film was finally set into motion with a traditional mahurat ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday (November 23). Megastar Chiranjeevi attended as the chief guest, joining producer Bhushan Kumar and actor Triptii Dimri for the festivities.
But alongside the official start of filming, a new rumour has quickly become the biggest talking point: reports suggesting Ranbir Kapoor may join the Prabhas-led film in a special appearance.
Ranbir Kapoor’s cameo sparks buzz
According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Ranbir — fresh off the massive success of Animal (2023) — is expected to appear at a decisive point in the film’s narrative. The publication describes it as a moment that could be “historic,” marking the first time Prabhas and Ranbir share screen space.
A source told the outlet, “Ranbir will come into the picture at a crucial juncture of the storytelling. It will be a turning point in the plot and a historic moment in Indian cinema since he has never shared screen space with Prabhas.”
Inside the mahurat ceremony
The muhurat event was led by Chiranjeevi, who performed the customary clap to mark the start of filming. Sandeep later thanked him, writing, “Heartfelt thank you to our MEGASTAR CHIRANJEEVI sir for blessing the event with his presence. Sir….. your gesture is unforgettable — we all love you.”
Photos from the ceremony were shared by the Spirit team, while Sandeep posted his own gratitude note on social media. Triptii, who came on board after Deepika Padukone’s exit, was also present at the ceremony. Prabhas, however, was not present at the event, and neither were Prakash Raj or Vivek Oberoi, both of whom are also part of the cast.
Though Prabhas skipped the ceremony, Vanga ensured his presence was still felt, sharing a picture of the actor holding the clapboard and writing, “Dear fans… I thought PRABHAS anna’s hands were enough to EXCITE YOU ALL…… So on this muhurath day, I’m posting this for you — with gratitude and love. SPIRIT.”