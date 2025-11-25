Ranbir Kapoor to join Prabhas in Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film fuels massive cameo buzz

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga finally kicked off his much-discussed project Spirit, starring Prabhas. After weeks of speculation surrounding casting exits, the film was finally set into motion with a traditional mahurat ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday (November 23). Megastar Chiranjeevi attended as the chief guest, joining producer Bhushan Kumar and actor Triptii Dimri for the festivities. Ranbir Kapoor to join Prabhas in Spirit?

But alongside the official start of filming, a new rumour has quickly become the biggest talking point: reports suggesting Ranbir Kapoor may join the Prabhas-led film in a special appearance.

Ranbir Kapoor’s cameo sparks buzz According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Ranbir — fresh off the massive success of Animal (2023) — is expected to appear at a decisive point in the film’s narrative. The publication describes it as a moment that could be “historic,” marking the first time Prabhas and Ranbir share screen space.

A source told the outlet, “Ranbir will come into the picture at a crucial juncture of the storytelling. It will be a turning point in the plot and a historic moment in Indian cinema since he has never shared screen space with Prabhas.”