Ranbir Kapoor's uncle Kunal Kapoor calls vegetarians ‘racist’ in interview: ‘When I go to a vegetarian house…’

The Kapoor family’s love for food has long been a part of Bollywood folklore — but this time, it’s making headlines again. Actor and filmmaker Kunal Kapoor, son of late Shashi Kapoor and uncle to Ranbir Kapoor, has stirred up the internet with his candid comments about vegetarians, reigniting the ongoing veg vs non-veg debate. Kunal Kapoor

“I think vegetarians are racist…” In a recent conversation with Pooja Bhatt on her podcast, Kunal admitted that he looks at vegetarians “with disdain.” He explained that while he offers vegetarian food to guests at his home, he’s often denied non-vegetarian dishes when visiting vegetarians — something he finds unfair.

“I think vegetarians are racist,” said Kunal during the chat. Pooja, who is Alia Bhatt’s elder sister, responded with laughter and asked, “So, I’m a racist?” to which Kunal replied, “Ya, you are because you deny me being a non-vegetarian. On my table, you’ll have vegetarian food and non-vegetarian food. But when I go to a vegetarian house, he won’t give me non-vegetarian food. But in my house, I’ll treat him. I’ll give him veg and non-veg food.”

As Pooja laughed at his remarks, Kunal’s comments quickly began circulating online, with many pointing out how food debates seem to follow the Kapoor family — especially after Ranbir Kapoor’s recent controversy surrounding his dietary habits.