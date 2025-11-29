Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announce pregnancy on second marriage anniversary; take a look

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are stepping into a new chapter of their lives. The couple, who tied the knot two years ago in a traditional Manipuri celebration, marked their second wedding anniversary with a heartfelt announcement: they’re expecting their first child! Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Sharing the news through a joint Instagram post, they wrote, “Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way 🐯❤️♾️.” The message quickly struck a chord with fans, who took to the comment section to express their joy.

The couple had already stirred pregnancy buzz earlier this year when their Diwali photos set social media talking. Randeep and Lin shared a series of festive pictures with their families, offering a warm glimpse into their celebrations. While the post was flooded with Diwali wishes, several fans couldn’t help but speculate that the two were expecting their first child, adding to the growing curiosity around the couple.

About their wedding Randeep, a Jaat from Haryana, and Lin, who belongs to Manipur, first sealed their bond in a traditional Manipuri Meitei wedding ceremony held in Imphal in November 2023. The couple, who had been together since 2011, announced their wedding on Instagram with the caption: “From today, we are One ♥️♾️ #JustMarried.”

Their love story Their love story began long before the ceremony. Randeep and Lin first met while working on a play — he as an actor, she helping with the organising. What started as occasional interactions grew into a steady companionship, especially after they spent the pandemic living together. It was during this time that their relationship deepened.