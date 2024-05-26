 Rang De Basanti actor Kunal Kapoor to shoot OTT series in Lucknow soon! - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Rang De Basanti actor Kunal Kapoor to shoot OTT series in Lucknow soon!

ByDeep Saxena
May 26, 2024 10:00 AM IST

Rang De Basanti actor Kunal Kapoor will be shooting for his next web show in the state capital soon. The series will be directed by Jay Sheela Bansal, a UPite.

Rang De Basanti (2006) actor Kunal Kapoor will be shooting for his next web show in the state capital soon. The series will be directed by Jay Sheela Bansal, writer of the OTT series Undekhi, Bhaukaal (2020) and Rudra: The Edge of Darkness (2022). The duo went around the city for an initial recce ahead of the shoot that starts in September.

Kunal Kapoor in old Lucknow(Deepak Gupta/HT)
Kunal Kapoor in old Lucknow(Deepak Gupta/HT)

Last seen in the OTT series The Empire and the anthology Ankahi Kahaniya (both 2021), Kapoor posted his photos from the Lucknow diaries and was all praise for the hospitality. “After meeting students at GD Goenka School, we went on tour and visited the Bada Imambara, Rumi Darwaza, the Clock Tower as well as some nearby areas. I also took an e-rickshaw ride to get the flavour of the city,” says Kapoor.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The actor had “an overdose” of non-vegetarian and sweet delicacies during his stay.

Director Jay Sheela Bansal with Kunal Kapoor and filmmakers Sarvesh Goel and Pankaj Chauhan during the old city tour(Deepak Gupta/HT)
Director Jay Sheela Bansal with Kunal Kapoor and filmmakers Sarvesh Goel and Pankaj Chauhan during the old city tour(Deepak Gupta/HT)

Bansal, who is making a directorial debut with the series, says, “I am from Baghpat (UP) and have been writing for a long time now. So, I wanted to tell the stories that I have written over the years. It’s an action series something like an Indian version of John Wick. Kunal is our pick as I am very impressed with his choice of projects be it Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities (2003), Rang De Basanti or Dear Zindagi (2016). He is doing some wonderful work.”

Lucknow-based filmmaker Sarvesh Goel adds, “The show is entirely set in Lucknow. We will have a 50-day schedule in the city. A lot of local talent will get opportunity to work in the project. This is our second project after an untitled film with actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal that is already underway in Mumbai and Lonavala. In Uttar Pradesh, we are looking forward to doing very quality and high-end projects.”

