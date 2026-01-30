Rani Mukerji disagrees with AR Rahman’s ‘communal thing’ remark, says: ‘Bollywood is the most secular place…’

Rani, however, disagrees. In a new interview with DD News, the actor, who has been on a Mardaani 3 promo circuit, said she has never experienced any such discrimination in her three-decade-long career. “Bollywood is the most secular place, and I truly believe that. There is no discrimination based on caste or religion. In my 30 years in the industry, I have never experienced anything like this. I love this industry, it made me who I am today,” she said.

Actor Rani Mukerji has weighed in on AR Rahman’s recent comments about the changing power dynamics in the Indian music industry. The Oscar-winning composer had suggested in a BBC Asian Network interview that the creative space was being affected by people who are not creative but hold decision-making power, adding that “it might be a communal thing.”

‘Merit matters, your work speaks for you…’ Emphasising that talent and hard work are the true markers of success in the film business, Rani added, “I am saying this from the bottom of my heart: here, merit matters. Your work speaks for you, and ultimately, the person the audience connects with is the one who survives and succeeds. For me, Bollywood remains the most secular and one of the most amazing places to be.”

When asked about the alleged existence of lobbies within the industry, the actor maintained that she keeps her focus elsewhere. “I stay far away from all of that. I only focus on my films, and at this stage of my life, my priority is my child and my family,” she said.

Rahman’s earlier remarks In his conversation with BBC Asian Network, Rahman had reflected on the struggles he faced as a Tamil composer in Bollywood. “I'm not in search of work. I want work to come to me; the sincerity of my work to earn things. I feel it's a jinx when I go on in search of things... People who are not creative have the power now to decide things and this might have been a communal thing also but not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I said, 'Oh that's great, rest for me, I can chill out with my family,'” he said in the interview.

Following criticism, Rahman took to social media to clarify his remarks. In a video message, he said, “India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt.”