Rani Mukerji reveals how Mardaani 3’s promotional strategy is different from Saiyaara: ‘Rani is going everywhere’

As she completes 30 magnificent years in the film industry, actor Rani Mukerji is all set to dazzle the audience once again with her latest release, Mardaani 3 . Also starring Janki Bodiwala, the much-awaited third instalment in the Mardaani franchise is produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, which gave fans Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s blockbuster film Saiyaara last year. Well, on January 28 today, during her appearance on HT City's Stars In the City with Sonal Kalra, Rani opened up about her upcoming film Mardaani 3 and how the promotional strategy for her film is different from Saiyaara .

Ahead of Saiyaara’s release last year, lead stars and newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda were kept hidden from public view, which meant no promotional events or interviews. When asked how the promotional strategy and marketing strategy for Mardaani 3 is different from Saiyaara , Rani Mukerji shared, “Rani is going everywhere. I’m going everywhere, spreading the word. Please watch Mardaani 3 because it’s very important. As I always say, that creating awareness for a film is most important. For me these days are really really special and crucial because I get to meet you guys, I get to meet you all face to face, which I don’t get to in my day to day, you know, struggle of my life, where I’m trying to get my character right and I’m working everyday, going to pick up my daughter from school. There is so much that I have to do, take care of my mum.”

Rani went on to explain, “So we all are so busy in each other’s lives, we are doing things… so these are the times when I get to meet you guys, get to know stuff about you all and to interact, tell you all about my film, which I have worked so hard on, something that has made me so proud, I want to bring it to as many people as I can because box office always is equivalent to how many eyeballs have actually gone and seen the film. So for me, this time of my film release is very important because this is where I actually go and promote it. If somebody tells me ki pamphlet pe Mardaani 3 daal ke aap sadak pe bhi khade ho jaao, I’ll do that also.”

This is why Rani Mukerji is who she is. And we love it! How excited are you to witness Rani’s magic once again as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3 on January 30.