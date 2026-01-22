Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira pens emotional note for her 30th anniversary in the Bollywood: ‘One quality I don’t like…’

“Hello Mama, first of all I just want to say how much I love you. You are the best mother in the world. We have shared countless memories together, joyful, tearful and of course funny. There are some qualities I like about you, some qualities I don’t and some qualities I have inherited from you. Some qualities I have got from you are my acting, dancing and painting skills. One quality I don’t like about you but have got from you is your short temper,” Karan read aloud. The heartwarming letter quickly went viral, with fans praising the affection in Adira’s words. Check out the rest of the video below:

As Rani Mukerji celebrates 30 years in cinema, an unexpected moment during a recent event left everyone in the audience teary-eyed. The actor was in conversation with filmmaker Karan Johar when he surprised her by reading out a handwritten letter from her daughter, 10-year-old Adira. The note, written specially to mark Rani’s milestone year in films, was addressed simply to ‘Mamma’. In a viral clip from the event, Karan reads the letter slowly to the audience and a teary-eyed Rani.

When Rani's voice was dubbed During the conversation, Rani also reflected on her journey in the industry and some of the early challenges she faced. She recalled how actor Aamir Khan once told her during the filming of Ghulam (1998) that her voice wasn’t apt for the role, leading to her lines being dubbed. “I could not show the fact that I was upset because you need to be a team player when you are part of the film… Even if there are personal disappointments it does not matter if the intent is true for the film,” she said.

Rani became emotional while remembering how Karan Johar encouraged her to use her real voice for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). “I really owe this to Karan. When we were shooting for the trailer of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai… you asked me whether I had dubbed my voice in my first film and if I had a problem with it and I said no, I did dub my voice. You said, ‘I love your voice!’ and I still remember it. Thanks to you Karan that I could retain my voice,” she said, as Karan kissed her on stage.

Rani’s voice in Ghulam was dubbed by Mona Ghosh Shetty. Later that year, Karan cast her in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai using her original voice, a decision that helped define her distinctive screen presence.