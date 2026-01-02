Rani Mukerji to finally join Akshay Kumar on the big screen for OMG 3? Everything to know

The Oh My God universe is expanding, and it’s bringing back a golden era pairing that fans have been dreaming of for decades. In a massive casting coup, Rani Mukerji has allegedly joined Akshay Kumar for the third instalment of the blockbuster franchise, OMG 3. What's more surprising is that this project marks the first time these ’90s icons will come together on the big screen. Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that OMG 3 is not just another sequel — it’s being planned as a high-stakes cinematic event. “This is easily one of the biggest castings in recent years. Oh My God is among Akshay Kumar’s most loved franchises, and it’s only getting bigger with Rani Mukerji joining the film. Her presence will add immense gravitas and freshness to the narrative,” said the source.

OMG gets bigger, better The film will see Akshay Kumar reuniting with director Amit Rai, who steered OMG 2 to commercial acclaim. While the previous films tackled blind faith and sex education, OMG 3 is reportedly looking to push the envelope even further. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors by mid-2026.

The creative team is focused on ensuring that the third part lives up to the massive legacy of its predecessors. The source added: “Director Amit Rai has cracked a story that is bigger, more relevant, and hard-hitting than the previous instalments. Akshay was clear that OMG 3 had to scale up in every aspect, from story, emotions, to performances, and Rani coming on board has made the film even bigger.”

Legacy of the OMG franchise The Oh My God franchise has carved a unique niche in Hindi cinema by blending sharp social satire with mainstream entertainment. Oh My God, the first film that started it all, featured Paresh Rawal as an atheist who sues God after an earthquake destroys his shop. Akshay's portrayal of Lord Krishna remains one of his most iconic roles. Over a decade later, OMG 2 took a bold stand on the necessity of sex education in Indian schools. Starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, with Akshay as a messenger of Lord Shiva, the film was a massive hit.

The pairing of Akshay and Rani — two powerhouse performers — combined with Amit's socially resonant storytelling makes OMG 3 one of the most awaited films currently in development. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the social dramedy's roots will likely stay intact.