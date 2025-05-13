Ranveer Allahbadia shows Osama Bin Laden's photo to talk about Indo-Pak conflict; Netizens say ‘he is trying very hard’

Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s appearance on a debate hosted by journalist Piers Morgan on Monday night sparked confusion among netizens. The discussion on Piers Morgan Uncensored, centered on the India-Pakistan conflict and featured a panel comprising Indian journalist Barkha Dutt, Pakistan’s former Foreign Minister Hina Khar, and Pakistani content creator Shehzad Ghias Shaikh. Ranveer Allahbadia held a photo of Osama Bin Laden

During the debate, after a ceasefire after four days of heightened military engagement between the two countries, Ranveer—popularly known as BeerBiceps—presented what he described as evidence to support India’s position. Introducing his segment, he said he would be presenting "proofs, facts and figures." He then held up two images and declared, "This is the narrative the world should know."

The first image was of Osama bin Laden. Allahbadia remarked, "this is the face that the world recognises." The second was of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Abdul Rauf at a funeral where Pakistani army personnel were present. "This is the face that India recognises," he added.

Challenging the Pakistani perspective, he said, "It is more specific to our narrative. This man is a UN-designated terrorist being celebrated by the Pak military in the background. That's not the narrative the Pakistanis give. That's not the narrative that the US knows."

Speaking about India’s military response, Ranveer referenced Operation Sindoor. He stated, "India's strikes were precision-oriented, moderate and most importantly, they were simply retaliation as they have always been." He added, “India has never been an aggressor. We export vaccines, philosophy, engineers and leaders to the world – which is why our economy is eleven times the economy of Pakistan.”

Directing a question to the host, he asked, “Piers, my question is to you. You've seen the objective facts and figures. What do you feel about this situation?” Emphasizing the global perception of terrorism, he said, “The world only knows this person (Osama bin Laden). India has a list of people like him.” He concluded, “I have no narrative other than the one the world should know.”

Allahbadia’s participation in the televised debate raised eyebrows online, particularly because earlier that same day, he had deleted an Instagram post addressed to “Pakistani brothers and sisters” after facing considerable backlash.

The now-deleted post had been shared from his handle @beerbiceps on Saturday. In it, the content creator apologized to Pakistanis who might have felt that Indians were spreading hate. The post contained multiple slides where he pointed to three pieces of evidence suggesting Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack. He also criticized the media in both countries, blaming them for fueling hatred and misinformation.