Ranveer Singh injured during Dhurandhar 2 shoot, co-star recalls emotional moment: ‘I was in a state of crying…’

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been one of the most talked-about releases, drawing praise from audiences and the industry alike. But beyond the film’s success, a behind-the-scenes incident involving Ranveer Singh is now shining a light on the dedication and humanity of its cast. Ranveer Singh and Gursewakh Singh

Co-star Gursewakh Singh recently shared a heartfelt note recalling an accident that took place while filming an action scene. The sequence, shot at Amritsar’s plane house location, involved a tightly choreographed stunt that required precise timing.

Recounting the moment, he wrote, as translated via Instagram, “Ranveer Singh, why brother is such a lovely person and brilliant artist, let me tell you a story. We were shooting an action scene at Amritsar’s plane house, which is also in the movie. I was behind Ranveer Singh, and I had a bomb that I had to go ahead and set. Then I had to go to the tractor and protect myself between the tyres, and then Ranveer Singh had to cover me, as told by the action master.”

Despite several rehearsals going smoothly, things went wrong in a split second. “We had quite a few rehearsals, and everything went perfectly. But don’t know how I got it wrong, and it took 2 seconds to set the bomb. As soon as I left there, me and Ranveer Singh brother had a big collision – like something would hit at 70 speed. I fell into the tyres, and Ranveer Singh fell on me. His gun hit my stomach, and my gun hose hit his elbow."

The impact left both actors injured. While Ranveer managed to get up and move away, Gursewakh briefly lost consciousness. “He got up and moved out there. He was hurt too, but I had fainted, and I was scared he might have been more hurt. The whole team ran behind him. About 15 seconds later, the team found out I was lying there too. The doctor came to me, checked and said my stomach was hurt and swollen. That’s when Aditya Dhar sir also came," he mentioned.

What followed, however, left a lasting impression on the actor. “He encouraged me and said, ‘It happens in action, don’t you be afraid. I told him that Ranveer Singh sir also got hurt. He said, ‘No problem, you relax, it’s part of the shoot,’ and told the doctor to check properly. When Ranveer Singh came to know this, he himself came to me. I already said in fear, ‘Sir, sorry, it was my fault.’ I was in a state of crying—one is fear, the other is pain."