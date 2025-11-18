Ranveer Singh lauds Dhurandhar co-star Sara Arjun at trailer launch, calls her a prodigy: ‘You make me look better…’

When it was first announced that actor Ranveer Singh, who turned 40 this year, will be romancing 20-year-old Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar , many fans were sceptical due to their age gap. But when we got a glimpse of Sara in the teaser earlier this year, it raised intrigue. Today when the trailer of Dhurandhar released, netizens couldn’t help but admit that Ranveer and Sara do look great together onscreen. Well, a video of Ranveer from the trailer launch has now surfaced online, where the actor can be seen praising his young co-star, expressing gratitude to Sara for making him look better.

During the press conference at the trailer launch event of Dhurandhar , Ranveer Singh shared, “Sara, I can’t believe we are here on this stage. What a special moment for you. I’m honoured to be part of it, I’m lucky to be part of such a special moment for you. Sara here is a prodigy. Aapko pata chalega, kuchh log hote hain naa, matlab bachpan se hi aapko pata hai ki, they are just like a child prodigy. Like ek baar Dakota Fanning aayi thi Hollywood mein. I think, Sara, it's testament to the fact that you beat thousands of other candidates to land this part. And it’s as if you were born to do this. Aise lagta hai yeh 50 film karke aayi hain. She’s so precocious as a person, as a performer. You are one of the finest actors that I have shared screen with. You make me look better and my heartfelt gratitude for that. I just can’t believe that it’s your first film. Obviously, you know, somebody who I love and respect a lot, Mr Mani Ratnam sir, you have acted in his films as well, and you have showed your potential and this is where the world will see you, on the big stage. I’m really really happy and I’m very very proud of you. Thank you, Sara.”

Ranveer also opened up about working with Arjun Rampal, who will be seen as the antagonist in Dhurandhar. Ranveer shared, “Arjun sir is known to be the most good-looking man on earth. Off late, people are now understanding his depth and range as an actor. And this look is his presentation (looking at Aditya Dhar), I don’t know how you thought of taking him and making him into this absolute monster. Humaare set pe naa ladkiyon ne bola ‘Haaye Arjun!’ Maine bola ‘Tumko aise look mein bhi hot lagte hain?’ Unhone bola ‘Arjun Rampal hai yaar!’ But yeah, sir, the acting has just been absolute aces. But more than anything sir, thank you for uplifting me on set. Bohot mushkil tha, jaise ki unhone mention kiya, chot lag jaati thi, girte the, padhte the, khoon paseena lagate the. Kabhi kabhi sir bhi trip karke gir jaate the, maathe pe lag jaata tha, aise uthke ‘Kuchh nahi, kuchh nahi, chalo chalo’. He was just an absolute beast and we are so honoured to have you as part of this ensemble sir, thank you for everything.”

Dhurandhar is all set to arrive in theatres on December 5.