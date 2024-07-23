Rashami Desai: It’s the beginning of my film career, has been a difficult journey

Actor Rashami Desai has been a household name in the television industry after her role in the show Uttaran. However, not many people know but she also made her Bollywood debut years ago with Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke (2004). The actor, who was last seen in the film Jahangir National University - JNU, alongside Urvashi Rautela, says that her career in the Bollywood industry never took off at that time and she continued with television shows but its picking up pace now. Rashami Desai was last seen in JNU

“I have always believed in the saying that good things take time and patience. Over the years, I have developed that conviction and faith in myself where I can be patient till the time I want things to unfold. Sometimes, in order to accelerate a little more in life, you need to actually take reverse first and then move at a brisk pace,” she says, adding that JNU will be that beginning of her career in Bollywood.

“For me, this was all about that. JNU has been a good beginning to that interest which you spoke of and I am glad, a lot of fans and critics have appreciated the work that has taken place there. So yes the beginning has certainly taken place but certainly there’s a long way to go and I am all up for it.”

Ask her if featuring in television shows for a long time could have been a barrier for Desai and she answers, “I feel it’s more about how you look at it instead of labeling it as an obstacle on its face. Yes certainly, when you have been doing TV for a long time, there’s a certain acceptance that has already taken place by the audience of that medium and hence, to break away from your comfort zone into an unknown territory is always difficult and a brave call.”

However, the actor doesn’t hesitate in admitting that it has been a rocky ride. “It is difficult but nothing is really impossible if you have complete conviction and faith in yourself and you are aware about what you are doing. If you have clarity about your approach and how you are trying to go ahead with things, eventually things work in your favour and I would say the beginning of my film career is certainly a positive testimony to that. I am now looking forward to working harder and all the way more motivated to do even better work in cinema,” Desai emphasises.

Furthermore, she reveals that there are multiple Bollywood as well as OTT projects in the pipeline but she is not in liberty to talk about them yet. “Yes certainly, there’s quite a lot that’s happening in the pipeline. While some projects are finalised, some are in the middle of discussions. Obviously, I am not in a position to talk about any of it till the official announcements take place. But yes, there’s a lot happening and I am really excited about this phase as an actor,” tells the 38-year-old.

Meanwhile, Desai also shared a post on her social media with pictures from her meeting with the Transport and Road Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi recently. “Well, it went quite well and was smooth to be honest. He is one of the best and most reputed leaders of our country and the great work that he has done can be seen by one and all. We need more wonderful people like him. It was an honour and privilege to meet him. He is extremely cordial and humble and has no air about himself,” she tells us, without revealing much about her visit.

“I am not sure if I am supposed to reveal too much about it in public or not. But yes, being in Delhi, this was certainly on the cards. Efforts were being made for quite a long time and finally it worked out. God blessed me with good luck and the right set of people who helped me with this and all that I want to think of is the positivity that I have taken with me after the meeting with him,” the actor concludes.