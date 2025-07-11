Rashmika Mandanna says she would date Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal character in real life; trolls call her a ‘bimbo’

In a recent interview, actor and national crush Rashmika Mandanna defended her 2023 film Animal co-starring Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor. Rashmika claimed that movies should be watched as movies and if someone is going to be influenced by a film, they should watch their kind of content. The actor stated that nobody is forcing the audience to watch a particular film. This left the internet divided, with some supporting Rashmika and others trolling her. But right now, the actor is being slammed across the internet for saying that she would accept RK’s Animal character in real life. Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

In a recent chat with Mojo Story, when asked if she would accept someone like Ranbir Kapoor’s character Ranvijay Balbir Singh aka Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna stated, “I truly believe that if you love someone and someone loves you, the changes will happen.” When the audience and the host told her that nobody changes in real life, Rashmika replied, “I said that statement is because like example when you grow up with your partner or someone from a younger age, you're still forming a personality. You still are figuring out what you like and what you don't like. And when you grow up together, like suddenly when, like when you remember, you know, your best friend or your partner being a certain way, you know, back in that maybe a decade earlier, suddenly to the person who they are today.”

Trolling her under a Reddit thread, one social media user shared, “This woman should not open her mouth. It's clear her head is empty. The more she talks and acts the more I dislike her . Now I get why people from her home state despise her,” whereas another comment read, “Rashmika pretends to be an intellect. But she's the real definition of a bimbo. She's got nothing in her head. Just pukes whatever she knows. Alia was trolled so much for being dumb, but how does Rashmika get a pass. Each time she opens her mouth, its always dumbness. She has no knowledge on anything.” A troll even went as far as saying, “She really is a bimbo.” Roping in her rumoured boyfriend and actor Vijay Deverakonda, a netizen claimed, “She and her bf should keep her mouth shut tbh for our sanity. Even Animal Retarded Fandom can't defend this shit 😭😭🤣🤣🤣,” whereas another wrote, “It's embarrassing to see a grown woman say this.🙈🙈 Also, she & her bf VJD should really stop having media interactions which are unscripted because whenever they open their mouth, both of them end up sounding extremely stoooopid. 🚶🏻‍♀️”

