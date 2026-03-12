Rashmika Mandanna threatens legal action for leaked private conversation; here’s what the actor is talking about

Since the last few weeks, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been in the news for their grand Udaipur wedding, and the wholesome pictures from their union. But amid all the good wishes and love for the newlyweds, an alleged old audio clip of Rashmika’s mother Suman Mandanna went viral on social media. Some media platforms suggested that this clip is from an old interview, while others claim that this is a private conversation between Rashmika’s mother and a family member. Rashmika, who has been busy enjoying marital bliss, took to her official social media handle today to react strongly to the leaked clip, threatening legal action against those circulating it. Here’s everything to know! Rashmika Mandanna and mother Suman Mandanna

Before finding love in Vijay Deverakonda, actor Rashmika Mandanna was briefly engaged to her Kirik Party co-star Rakshit Shetty in 2017. But a year later, the two parted ways, citing compatibility issues. In the audio clip which has now gone viral, Suman Mandanna allegedly discussed the issues that rose between the two families, and the complications that led to Rashmika and Rakshit’s split. During the troubled time in their relationship, Rashmika was reportedly asked to announce that she will quit acting post marriage. OneIndia quoted her mother as saying, “They said this girl is not thinking properly. Even after knowing the situation, you still sent her there. Then they came and created a scene with me. At that time, instead of saying 'Aunty, don't worry, I am with you,' he argued with me. His final condition was that Rashmika should tweet saying she would leave acting after marriage.” Suman further stated, “What mistake did my young daughter make? The elders started calling. His mother said my daughter's mother must come and apologise. Why should I apologise without any reason? I have helped many people in my life...good that they broke up.” According to another report by Kerala Kaumudi, Suman said, “In the movie Geetha Govindam, she did an intimate scene, which created a rupture in her relationship with Rakshit. I feel good that they both broke up. Moreover, it was not going to be good for a 35-year-old actor to marry a 21-year-old girl.”

Reacting to the viral audio clip on her Instagram story today, Rashmika shared, “To my dearest people who have been with me through this incredible journey so far. And to others concerned with this matter - It has been 8 years since a sustained campaign of misinformation, harassment, and targeted attacks from a section of the media and individuals online had started against me. I have watched as my words have been taken out of context, as words I never uttered were spun into false narratives, and hate has been amplified for the sake of views, reach, and engagement. All this while, while it pained me and hurt me, I chose patience and silence. I accepted that being in the public eye sometimes comes with unfair criticism, but as long as I remain true to myself and happy, spreading joy around me, things will fall into place. However, what has happened in the last 24 hours crosses a line that can't be ignored.”

Rashmika Mandanna threatens legal action