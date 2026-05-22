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Ravi Kishan addresses his ‘home from work’ meme: Mujhe to bas aana hai aur viral ho jana hai

Amid his ‘home from work’ remark going viral, Ravi Kishan addresses the situation bringing his signature humour to his reply

Updated on: May 22, 2026 06:19 pm IST
By Akash Bhatnagar
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Actor-politician Ravi Kishan is not a stranger to becoming a viral meme on the internet. While his ‘jaldi the late’ remark remains unforgettable, he recently became the subject of memes again while promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work from home campaign. While talking to reporters, he mistakenly said ‘home from work’ instead of ‘work from home’. And now, he has finally reacted to the whole situation.

Ravi Kishan on 'home the work' meme

Ravi Kishan was present today alongside actors Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga for the trailer launch of their upcoming film Maa Behen. During the media interaction, Ravi was asked about him gling viral yet again. Taking the question in zest, the actor gave a hilarious reply addressing the situation.

He said, “I swear on Mahadev, mujhe nahin pata main kyun viral ho jata hun. Maine ‘home from work’ bola tha, ‘jaldi the late’ bola tha. Main Parliament ja raha tha, ‘work from home’ karna tha, ‘home from work’ nikal gaya.”

Ravi insisted that it was a normal human error. “Mujhe log aise dekhte hain ki main kisi alag hi space se aaya hun. Main aadmi hun aur main aapki hi tarah galti karta hun. Mujhe aap log viral kyun karte ho, mujhe nahi pata,” he said.

 
ravi kishan madhuri dixit tripti dimri
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Ravi Kishan addresses his ‘home from work’ meme: Mujhe to bas aana hai aur viral ho jana hai
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Ravi Kishan addresses his ‘home from work’ meme: Mujhe to bas aana hai aur viral ho jana hai
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