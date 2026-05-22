Ravi Kishan addresses his ‘home from work’ meme: Mujhe to bas aana hai aur viral ho jana hai

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan is not a stranger to becoming a viral meme on the internet. While his ‘jaldi the late’ remark remains unforgettable, he recently became the subject of memes again while promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work from home campaign. While talking to reporters, he mistakenly said ‘home from work’ instead of ‘work from home’. And now, he has finally reacted to the whole situation.

Ravi Kishan on 'home the work' meme

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Ravi Kishan was present today alongside actors Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga for the trailer launch of their upcoming film Maa Behen. During the media interaction, Ravi was asked about him gling viral yet again. Taking the question in zest, the actor gave a hilarious reply addressing the situation.

He said, “I swear on Mahadev, mujhe nahin pata main kyun viral ho jata hun. Maine ‘home from work’ bola tha, ‘jaldi the late’ bola tha. Main Parliament ja raha tha, ‘work from home’ karna tha, ‘home from work’ nikal gaya.”

Ravi insisted that it was a normal human error. “Mujhe log aise dekhte hain ki main kisi alag hi space se aaya hun. Main aadmi hun aur main aapki hi tarah galti karta hun. Mujhe aap log viral kyun karte ho, mujhe nahi pata,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Adding more humour to the answer, Ravi shared, “Mujhe sab log puchte hain, meri party mein bhi log puchte hain, my superiors also ask me ‘aap karte kya ho?’ I don't know, par ye film bhi viral hone Wali Hai,” referring to Maa Behen. He said that with the amazing star cast and the film's concept, Maa Behen has all ingredients to go viral. He ended on another quippy note saying, “Aur main bhi hun aur mujhe to bas aana hai aur viral hona hai.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding more humour to the answer, Ravi shared, “Mujhe sab log puchte hain, meri party mein bhi log puchte hain, my superiors also ask me ‘aap karte kya ho?’ I don't know, par ye film bhi viral hone Wali Hai,” referring to Maa Behen. He said that with the amazing star cast and the film's concept, Maa Behen has all ingredients to go viral. He ended on another quippy note saying, “Aur main bhi hun aur mujhe to bas aana hai aur viral hona hai.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For the unversed, in a receng media interaction, Ravi was reiterating what Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised recently, about buying less gold, and using public transportation. He said, "…awaam ko kaha hai kripya ek saal gold na khareedein, videsh ki yatra na karein, petrol diesel ka istemaal na karein, gaadiyaan avoid karein, Metro ka istemaal karein, e-rickshaw apne aap ko bach ke… home from work is very important . Dobaara voh samay aayega ki ghar se aapka kaam office chal sakta hai, toh aap baahar na niklein… aapka saara kharch vahin ruk jaata hai… home from work, again, bahot important hai.” The clip, as expected, led to a lot of laughs and it becoming a viral meme on the internet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the unversed, in a receng media interaction, Ravi was reiterating what Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised recently, about buying less gold, and using public transportation. He said, "…awaam ko kaha hai kripya ek saal gold na khareedein, videsh ki yatra na karein, petrol diesel ka istemaal na karein, gaadiyaan avoid karein, Metro ka istemaal karein, e-rickshaw apne aap ko bach ke… home from work is very important . Dobaara voh samay aayega ki ghar se aapka kaam office chal sakta hai, toh aap baahar na niklein… aapka saara kharch vahin ruk jaata hai… home from work, again, bahot important hai.” The clip, as expected, led to a lot of laughs and it becoming a viral meme on the internet. {{/usCountry}}

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