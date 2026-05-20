Ravi Kishan is back with another gem after ‘Jaldi the late’- it's ‘home from work’, and the internet is in splits

Yes, you read that correct. No, we aren't talking about ‘work from home’. In a media interaction, Ravi was reiterating what Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised recently, about buying less gold, and using public transportation.

After the meme-worthy gem “Jaldi the late”, actor-politician Ravi Kishan is back with another one. And this time, he has focused his gaze on “home from work”.

Ravi said, "…awaam ko kaha hai kripya ek saal gold na khareedein, videsh ki yatra na karein, petrol diesel ka istemaal na karein, gaadiyaan avoid karein, Metro ka istemaal karein, e-rickshaw apne aap ko bach ke… home from work is very important . Dobaara voh samay aayega ki ghar se aapka kaam office chal sakta hai, toh aap baahar na niklein… aapka saara kharch vahin ruk jaata hai… home from work, again, bahot important hai (…told the public that don't buy gold for a year please, don't travel abroad, cut down on the usage of petrol and diesel, avoid using cars and use the Metro instead… home from work is very important. That time will come again when your office work will be done from home, so don't go outside… your expenses will come down… home from work is very important)

The clip, as expected, led to a lot of laughs. Comments on X ranged from “Home from work kyaa hota hain? Layoffs?”, while another read, “Mujhe bhi koi dilwa do Home from work”

People remembered the classic “Jaldi The Late” too, which Ravi had famously remarked when the media caught up with him at the Parliament. “New banger by Mr.Ravi Kishan" was another comment, along with “achha hua homework nahi bola.” A user wrote on Insta “He meant ‘Ghari jaake sutti babu’,” which has been yet another meme material line from Ravi.