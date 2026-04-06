Ravi Kishan on Dhurandhar: Propaganda naam ka naya kabootar pakad liya hai sab logon ne; people should support the film
Actor and Parliamentarian Ravi Kishan has come fully in support of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and says that terming it a propaganda film is unfortunate.
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge entered the 1000 crore club on its third Sunday, the fastest Indian film to achieve the feat after Pushpa 2 (2024). Even as the film continues its strong run, a section of views labelled it propaganda.
Actor and Parliamentarian Ravi Kishan has come fully in support of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and says that terming it a propaganda film is unfortunate. He called on the audience to support the film as it had “revived the industry and brought out facts in cinematic brilliance”.
“Calling it a propaganda film is very wrong! Actors from the South supported it openly, everyone should do that. A new trend has started of calling films propaganda – ek naya kabootar pakad liye hain log!” says the actor.
The actor, recently seen in Maamla Legal Hai season 2, compares the franchise to the 1975 blockbuster Sholay. “The writer picks topics from real news and incidents, and the team cinematically presents them on the screen. One should be happy that people have started going to the theatre. Bahut haalat kharab thi industry ki, Bhojpuri industry has almost shut down! This has come as a blessing for the industry, and lakhs of people earn their livelihood through cinema.”
Ravi further adds, “It’s important that cinema presents on screen what has and is happening in society. In fact, we need to correct our history as well by way of research – those pages that were torn away from our history! That truth needs to be brought in front of people.”
Is he having FOMO of not being in the film?
“I know someone somewhere must be writing a Dhurandhar for me. What’s in fate will come to me; this was not in my account. Similarly, I am not in my favourite Gangs of Wasseypur, so I don’t have any FOMO of that! But, I will surely like to work with Aditya (Dhar) or Mr (Sanjay Leela) Bhansali, like now I got to work with Karan Johar in Naagzilla. So, no regrets,” he says and adds that had he been in the film, he would have loved to do any role, but Ranveer Singh’s Hazma is his pick!
The actor says that the film became successful because of “amazing BGM (background music), super editing, bang-on energy by actors and the director took great shots and spent a whopping ₹260 crores.”
He will be seen in films like Mirzapur, Nagzilla, Bhai Behen, Peddi with Ram Charan and TDS series.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDeep Saxena
Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.