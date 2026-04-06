Ravi Kishan on Dhurandhar: Propaganda naam ka naya kabootar pakad liya hai sab logon ne; people should support the film

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge entered the 1000 crore club on its third Sunday, the fastest Indian film to achieve the feat after Pushpa 2 (2024). Even as the film continues its strong run, a section of views labelled it propaganda. Actor-MP Ravi Kishan on his visit to Lucknow and a still from Dhurandhar The Revenge (Photo: Mustaq Khan/HT)

Actor and Parliamentarian Ravi Kishan has come fully in support of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and says that terming it a propaganda film is unfortunate. He called on the audience to support the film as it had “revived the industry and brought out facts in cinematic brilliance”.

“Calling it a propaganda film is very wrong! Actors from the South supported it openly, everyone should do that. A new trend has started of calling films propaganda – ek naya kabootar pakad liye hain log!” says the actor.

The actor, recently seen in Maamla Legal Hai season 2, compares the franchise to the 1975 blockbuster Sholay. “The writer picks topics from real news and incidents, and the team cinematically presents them on the screen. One should be happy that people have started going to the theatre. Bahut haalat kharab thi industry ki, Bhojpuri industry has almost shut down! This has come as a blessing for the industry, and lakhs of people earn their livelihood through cinema.”