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Ravi Kishan is back with another gem after ‘Jaldi the late’- it's ‘home from work’, and the internet is in splits

Actor Ravi Kishan's advice to the public about working from home has left the internet laughing, here's why.

Published on: May 20, 2026 12:08 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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After the meme-worthy gem “Jaldi the late”, actor-politician Ravi Kishan is back with another one. And this time, he has focused his gaze on “home from work”.

Ravi Kishan in a still from the video

Yes, you read that correct. No, we aren't talking about ‘work from home’. In a media interaction, Ravi was reiterating what Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised recently, about buying less gold, and using public transportation.

Ravi said, "…awaam ko kaha hai kripya ek saal gold na khareedein, videsh ki yatra na karein, petrol diesel ka istemaal na karein, gaadiyaan avoid karein, Metro ka istemaal karein, e-rickshaw apne aap ko bach ke… home from work is very important . Dobaara voh samay aayega ki ghar se aapka kaam office chal sakta hai, toh aap baahar na niklein… aapka saara kharch vahin ruk jaata hai… home from work, again, bahot important hai (…told the public that don't buy gold for a year please, don't travel abroad, cut down on the usage of petrol and diesel, avoid using cars and use the Metro instead… home from work is very important. That time will come again when your office work will be done from home, so don't go outside… your expenses will come down… home from work is very important)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Ravi Kishan is back with another gem after ‘Jaldi the late’- it's ‘home from work’, and the internet is in splits
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Ravi Kishan is back with another gem after ‘Jaldi the late’- it's ‘home from work’, and the internet is in splits
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