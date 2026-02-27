Recognition for the Northeast must begin at home, disappointing and shameful: Sukanya Boruah on Not a Hero at Berlinale

Actor Sukanya Boruah recently marked her film debut with Rima Das’s Not A Hero, which went on to receive a Crystal Bear Special Mention at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival. Sukanya Boruah

Describing the moment as unreal, the Assam-born actor says, “It took a few seconds to process. There was silence, then disbelief, then pure gratitude. It was really emotional for all of us.”

The recognition comes amid a wider spotlight on cinema from the Northeast. Filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi’s Manipuri-language film Boong recently won the Best Children’s & Family Film award at the BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) awards.

Reflecting on the moment for the region, Sukanya shares, “It shouldn’t take international validation for the Northeast to be respected in their own country. Recognition must begin at home. That’s the part that feels disappointing and even shameful. But moments like these prove that no matter how much bias exists, art will travel, voices will be heard, and identity cannot be erased.”



Speaking about the coming-of-age drama, Not a Hero, the actor says, “I’ve grown watching films from around the world, and suddenly to see our film playing at the Berlin International Film Festival felt unreal. My fondest memory would be sitting in the theatre before the screening began, just absorbing the energy of the audience. It felt like our small story had travelled far and been understood and also award was such a big surprise to process.”

Sukanya adds that the moment is both celebratory and thought-provoking. She shares, “It’s a proud moment to see artistes from the North East being recognised at global platforms. But at the same time, it’s also a reminder of a larger reality,” adding, “For years, the region has been overlooked within mainstream narratives. The North East has always had powerful stories, music, cinema, and talent. What’s changing now is visibility. I do think the industry needs to engage more deeply not as a trend, but with genuine curiosity and respect.”