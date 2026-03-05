Recording with Kumar Sanu was a core memory for me: King

He adds, “These are artistes whose songs have shaped how we understand love, heartbreak, and longing, so I wanted these voices that already live in our collective memory.” Recording with Kumar Sanu, he shares, was a "core memory” for him: “The way he approaches music is so pure and instinctive. It reminded me why I fell in love with music in the first place.”

Speaking about the inspiration behind the album, the 30-year-old says, “The idea was to create music and a world that feels timeless. I’ve grown up listening to all these voices, and I wanted to create a body of work that showcases my love for timeless Indian melodies.”

Singer-songwriter and rapper King recently teamed up with voices that defined 1990s Hindi music, including Kumar Sanu, Shaan, Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan, as well as Rekha Bharadwaj, for his latest album, Raja Hindustani. The album draws from the nostalgia associated with the 1996 Aamir Khan-Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name.





Continuing the conversation about bringing together voices that defined an era, King says the collaborations were not mapped out in advance. “Once the singers stepped into the recording booth, the songs evolved into something more,” he shares.

On working with Shaan, he adds, “Shaan sir has to be one of the most youthful and charming people I’ve ever worked with. He’s so full of life, and there’s a lightness and honesty he brings.”

Speaking about the female vocalists on the album, he says, “Rekha ma’am brought such depth and poetry into the song. Her voice doesn’t just sing the words, it reveals what’s between the words. She added nuances that made the song feel more intimate and almost spiritual,” adding, “On the other hand, Sunidhi ma’am is pure fearless energy. She brings power, attitude, and emotion all at once, and she doesn’t hold back. She’s also willing to do as many takes as it takes until she’s truly satisfied.”

About Shreya, he says, “Working with Shreya ma’am was magical. Her control and emotional intelligence are unbelievable. She can take the simplest line and elevate it in a way that feels effortless but hits you deeply. She also added subtle improvisations that made the song richer and more alive. Overall, it was one of the most humbling experiences for me.”

Addressing how he navigates creative differences while collaborating with such established artistes, King says, “Creative differences are actually a gift. These artistes bring perspectives I may not have considered. Sometimes they suggest small changes. Maybe a different phrasing, a pause, an improvisation. And those moments often alter or influence the soul of the song.