Reese Witherspoon reveals the new Elle Woods for the Legally Blonde prequel; ‘truly identical and perfect casting’

Legally Blonde has cemented itself as one of those iconic movies every woman remembers watching for the first time. A perfect blend of sass, empowerment, and unforgettable one-liners, this is one chick-flick that has been passed down through generations. And while Reese Witherspoon, who famously portrayed Elle Woods, has gone on to become one of Hollywood's most versatile stars, for many, she’ll always be remembered as the adorable sorority girl who stormed Harvard Law on a whim — and absolutely nailed it! Reese Witherspoon and Lexi Minetree

Now, fans of the beloved franchise have reason to celebrate. Witherspoon has finally revealed who will be playing a younger version of Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde prequel series, titled Elle. Drum roll, please… it’s Lexi Minetree! In a post on Instagram, Witherspoon shared her excitement, announcing Minetree as the new Elle. “Allow me to introduce you to the new Elle Woods! After watching so many incredible auditions for the new Elle prequel series on @PrimeVideo, we finally found our Elle. And today, I got to break the news myself! Meet @leximinetree 💕🌟💅🏼,” she wrote, sending fans into a frenzy.

Naturally, the internet had a lot to say about this casting news, and fans were absolutely swooning. “She is 100% Elle Woods! Adorable 🥰 I can’t wait to see her in action!” one fan commented, rightfully so. Another comment gushed, “ME!!!! The most heartwarming reveal of all time. Can't wait to see our new Elle on screens 💖.” One fan even pointed out, “You look truly identical and have matching energy!!! Perfect casting.” And, of course, there were some fans who were quick to declare the casting a divine act: “The casting Gods really had your back on this one! She’s PERFECT.” People couldn’t stop raving about how well Minetree captured Elle’s essence, with one comment reading, “The ‘Can I hug you please?’ was so sweet! I don’t know anything about Lexi Minetree, but this video was an almost instant mood boost :’)”. Another fan chimed in, “She does look like a mini Reese. She'll be perfect for the role.”

As for Minetree, the rising star has appeared in various short films since 2016, starring in the 2023 Tubi film The Murdaugh Murders and even scoring a guest-starring role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2024. Fans are now eagerly awaiting her turn to step into the iconic pink heels of Elle Woods. It’s safe to say, this is one casting choice that has fans feeling legally excited! Let’s just hope we get a peek of Minetree in her first “bend and snap” moment soon! 🌟