Rishab Shetty on Best Actor National Award win: It has motivated me to work harder

Rishab Shetty, who was presented with the Best Actor in a Leading Role National Award for Kantara (2022) on Tuesday, says he "owes this to the blessings of the Daiva". "I never imagined I would win the Best Actor award," Shetty tells us, adding "Bahut khushi ho rahi hai. The love and support of the people have played a crucial role in this achievement." A photo of actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty

Shetty says the honour has given him "a greater sense of responsibility". "It has truly motivated me to work even harder and put in more effort into all my future endeavours," the 41-year-old actor-filmmaker shares.



At the heart of Kantara lies the Bhoota Kola tradition, an annual ritual celebrated by Tulu-speaking communities in coastal Karnataka, where local spirits and deities are worshipped. When discussing the film's deep connection to local culture and traditions, Shetty expresses a concern he's been meaning to address.

He emphasises that every ritual depicted in the film was carefully executed with the involvement of locals, highlighting the importance of authenticity. "I am worried that some viewers, after watching the film, may trivialise these rituals," Shetty shares. "I urge everyone not to do this. Some individuals are incorporating these sacred traditions into skits or events, mistakenly thinking they are honouring Kantara. This is not just entertainment; it is a vital part of our culture and belief system. As someone deeply connected to this region, I ask you to respect our rituals and not to treat them lightly."

Ask him if he thinks the recognition will put Kannada cinema on India's filmscape where people look forward to stories from the industry and the he says, "The reach of Kannada cinema has certainly expanded. The next goal is to deliver even more compelling stories to audiences."