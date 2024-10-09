Pavan Malhotra on his second National Film Award: Rashtrapati jab aapko sammanit karte hain, uski alag feeling hoti hai

Pavan Malhotra, who received the honour of Best Supporting Actor for Haryanvi film Fouja (2023) at the recently held ceremony of 70th National Film Awards is over the moon with the achievement. He says, “It feels really good,” as he talks to us about the laurel. Pavan Malhotra receiving his National Film Award from the President

The actor admits it was HT City, who informed him first about his win. “This is my second National Award after 1998, when I received it for Fakir. The award this time was as surprising as it was the first time around. When I got the call, I thought why am I being congratulated 25 years,” he quips.

Talking about the honour, he says, “We don’t make any film with the aim of winning a National Award, but when you get it, it feels validating. National Awards have their stature, it doesn’t feel like the ones that one can win by manipulating or by paying or dancing there. Even if you are not present physically, you still get your National Award. Thus, it makes it more special."

Pavan adds, "Bharat ke rashtrapati jab aapko sammanit karte hain, uski alag hi feeling hai. Isi bahane Fouja notice hogi aur zyada log ise dekhenge. That’s what we want as the soul of this film and the message it sends across is very pure and should reach as many people as it could.”